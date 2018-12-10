MLB hot stove: Braves reportedly have Dallas Keuchel atop their free agent wish list

The Atlanta Braves have already had a pretty active offseason to date. They've inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann to one-year contracts and still have a lot of money to spend this winter. A lot.

Heading into the Winter Meetings this week the Braves are said to be seeking a starting pitcher and a corner outfielder, as well as at least one reliever. Veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel is reportedly atop their wish list.

Braves seem to have Keuchel atop their wish list. Seek 1 starter, 1 reliever and 1 outfielder. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2018

Keuchel might be the best free agent starter still on the board now that Patrick Corbin has signed with the Nationals and Nathan Eovaldi has re-signed with the Red Sox. The Astros made Keuchel the qualifying offer, so whichever team signs him will have give up a draft pick(s) and international bonus money to do so.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old Keuchel threw 204 2/3 innings with a 3.74 ERA (108 ERA+) this past season. His strikeout (7.7 K/9 to 6.7 K/9) and ground ball (66.8 percent to 53.7 percent) rates both dropped noticeably from 2017 to 2018. Keuchel has thrown 518 1/3 innings with a 3.77 ERA (106 ERA+) since being named the 2015 AL Cy Young winner.

The Braves reportedly have Dallas Keuchel atop their pitching wish list. USATSI

The Braves are loaded with pitching prospects -- nine of their top 12 prospects are pitchers according to MLB.com -- but they're still seeking a veteran to stabilize the rotation going into 2019. Their rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

That is an enviable group of young pitchers. There is no such thing as too much pitching depth though, and if the Braves do add Keuchel or another free-agent starter, it would free up some of those young pitchers for bullpen work or even a trade to address other roster needs.

We ranked Keuchel as the second best free-agent pitcher and seventh best free agent overall at the beginning of the offseason. He is currently our fifth best unsigned free agent.