MLB hot stove: Bryce Harper still isn't sure where he'll sign, but his stomach is pointing him to Chicago and New York
Good news Cubs/White Sox fans, Harper likes going deep... dish
It goes without saying that where Bryce Harper will land is the biggest story of this offseason. The 26-year-old star outfielder is a free agent, and he hasn't given a whole lot of indication of where he's going to end up. He did, however, give some insight on which way his stomach is leaning when TMZ tracked him down at LAX this week.
"Favorite food?" he responded when asked by TMZ. "Probably Chicago. They got great food. I like this place called Steak 48, it's really good. Deep dish of course. Anywhere in New York of course you know you can always go out there and eat good food. That's huge for us."
If food just so happens to be a complete deal-breaker, that would narrow it down to the Cubs, White Sox, Yankees and Mets, which could maybe further narrow that down to the Cubs and Yankees (although the White<em> Sox have</em> expressed some not-so-subtle interest). There's no way willingness to spend and market size has anything to do with that.
Needless to say, Harper's stomach probably won't ultimately dictate where he ends up. It's even possible he's answering like this to mess with people. Either way, if you're a fan of the four teams here, food-based incentives may be the way to Harper's heart.
