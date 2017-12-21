MLB Hot Stove: Buyer's guide to a potential Rays sell-off following Longoria trade

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays traded third baseman and franchise cornerstone Evan Longoria to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo, and two pitching prospects. Money also changed hands, as it is wont to do.

Having shipped their sacred cow out west, it's worth wondering if the Rays will opt for a bigger tear-down. Whether or not general manager Erik Neander decides that's the play is to be seen. Nonetheless, we decided to provide an overview of the Rays' marketable players below:

The player most likely to go is closer Alex Colome. The soon-to-turn 29-year-old has spent the past two seasons closing out games, compiling 84 saves to go with his 2.63 ERA and 3.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Racking up saves is the only way for a reliever to get paid through the arbitration process, meaning Colome is well positioned as he enters his first winter of eligibility. Given he's already been tied to the Cardinals in the past, they would seem to be the top suitor.



Two other pitchers who could be on the move: Chris Archer and Jake Odorizzi. Archer is coming off his second All-Star season, during which he managed the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career. He's signed to a team-friendly deal, one that will pay him less than $35 million through 2021, even if his two club options are exercised. Odorizzi isn't as good as Archer, and is scheduled to become a free agent after 2019. But Odorizzi has shown he's a capable mid-rotation starter, albeit one who is prone to the long ball.



On the offensive side of things, the Rays could move outfielders Corey Dickerson and/or Steven Souza Jr. Dickerson is the better pure hitter, with a superior feel for contact, if an inferior command of the strike zone. Souza, on the other hand, is more likely to draw a walk and less likely to hit a single. Both topped 25 home runs in 2017. Dickerson is under team control through the 2019 season, while Souza has one additional year of team control.



Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier seems less likely to go, if only because the Rays signed him to a long-term extension last year. Kiermaier probably won't finish the rest of his six-year deal in St. Pete, and there's certainly an argument that the Rays should consider moving him sooner than later -- especially given the Tropicana Field turf's negative impact on other outfielders' legs -- but, again, that's probably a conversation for a future winter.



The Rays have a number of other veterans who in theory could be on the move, either during the year or before the spring beings. Professional hitter Brad Miller is a year removed from a 30-homer season. He's a versatile defender, at least in the sense that he's a poor defender everywhere. Catcher Wilson Ramos returned from tearing up his knee in late 2016 to post a 98 OPS+. He's a free agent after the year, and should end 2018 with a contender. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria is too. He gets all his value from his glove.



In other words, it's possible the Rays' sell-off is just getting started. It's not a good time to be a baseball fan in Florida.