MLB Hot Stove: Elvis Andrus reportedly declines to use opt-out clause, will remain with Rangers in 2019

The World Series just ended Sunday night, but already the hot stove is starting to heat up. There are several important deadlines coming up this week, including the deadline for contract options to be exercised or declined.

One of the most significant option decisions of the winter has reportedly been made. According to Jon Heyman of Fancred.com, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has declined to opt out of the final four years and $58 million remaining on his deal.

Elvis Andrus will not use an opt-out and leave the rangers and the $58M and four years left after his 1 injury-plagued year. He has another opt-out next year however. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2018

As Heyman notes, Andrus has another opt-out next offseason, when he'll have three years and $43.75 million remaining on his deal. If he has a strong 2019 season, walking away from $43.75 million in search of a larger payday seems possible.

Andrus, who turned only 30 in August, was limited to 97 games by a broken elbow this season. A hit-by-pitch sent him to the disabled list for the first time in his 10-year big-league career. Andrus hit .256/.308/.367 (76 OPS+) with six home runs around the elbow injury.

Just a year ago Andrus authored a .297/.337/.471 (105 OPS+) batting line with 20 home runs in 158 games. A repeat showing in 2019 would set him up for a nice little payday next offseason. For now, the Rangers will keep their shortstop next season. They'll do this all again next winter though.