MLB Hot Stove Free Agency Rumors: Cardinals may have interest in Eric Hosmer

The Cardinals are looking to add some juice to the lineup this offseason, as evinced by their bring one of the teams prominently in pursuit of trade candidate Giancarlo Stanton. In the event that they're unable to pull off such a blockbuster, the Cardinals may turn to the free agent pool for some offensive help. Specifically, Royals lifer and free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer may be of interest.

Here are the details from Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ...

There is a strong market for first baseman Eric Hosmer, and yes the teams that have at least expressed interest includes the Cardinals. He was described by a source as "a good fit" for what the Cardinals want to do for their lineup.

Goold's story has much more, including other Cardinals free agent targets and some interesting comments from super-agent Scott Boras, so give it a read.

As for Hosmer, he's coming off a 2017 season in which he batted .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers. That was good for a career-best OPS+ of 132, and he put up that figure despite a brutally slow start to the season. For his career, Hosmer owns an OPS+ of 111 across parts of seven big-league seasons. While opinions on his defense will vary, he's a four-time Gold Glove winner. Hosmer will be going into his age-28 campaign, which makes him quite young by free agent standards.

The Cardinals have options at first base, what with Matt Carpenter and Jose Martinez on the roster. However, the team has already spoken to Carpenter about filling a "super utility" role in 2018.