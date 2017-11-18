MLB Hot Stove free agent rumors: Orioles interested in starter Alex Cobb

The Orioles in 2017 ranked last in all of baseball with a rotation ERA of 5.70. As well, they stand to lose Chris Tillman via free agency, and that means they're badly in need of reinforcements.

On that note ...

#Orioles interested in free agent Alex Cobb, sources say; team is prioritizing rotation in early stages of Hot Stove. Cobb is 6-2 with 2.70 ERA in 12 career starts vs. Orioles. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 18, 2017

Alex Cobb is coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 3.66 ERA (113 ERA+) and 2.91 K/BB ratio in a career-high 179 1/3 innings. For his career, Cobb owns an ERA+ of 111 across parts of six big-league seasons. He's going into his age-30 season. The Rays made Cobb a qualifying offer earlier this offseason, which means he'll have draft-pick compensation attached in the event that he signs a contract worth at least $50 million (highly likely).

As for the O's, they don't profile as contenders, but they'll do what the can to improve their chances going into Manny Machado's walk year. Adding a mid-rotation arm like Cobb figures to help. Of course, Cobb seems pretty interested in signing with the Cubs, so Baltimore will surely have competition.