MLB Hot Stove free agent rumors: Orioles interested in starter Alex Cobb

The O's need rotation help, and Cobb is available for hire

The Orioles in 2017 ranked last in all of baseball with a rotation ERA of 5.70. As well, they stand to lose Chris Tillman via free agency, and that means they're badly in need of reinforcements.

On that note ... 

Alex Cobb is coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 3.66 ERA (113 ERA+) and 2.91 K/BB ratio in a career-high 179 1/3 innings. For his career, Cobb owns an ERA+ of 111 across parts of six big-league seasons. He's going into his age-30 season. The Rays made Cobb a qualifying offer earlier this offseason, which means he'll have draft-pick compensation attached in the event that he signs a contract worth at least $50 million (highly likely). 

As for the O's, they don't profile as contenders, but they'll do what the can to improve their chances going into Manny Machado's walk year. Adding a mid-rotation arm like Cobb figures to help. Of course, Cobb seems pretty interested in signing with the Cubs, so Baltimore will surely have competition. 

