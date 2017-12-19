MLB Hot Stove: Free agent Yu Darvish confirms meeting with Cubs

The Cubs have been busy this offseason fortifying their rotation with additions like Tyler Chatwood and Drew Smyly. Likely, they're not done on that front, and we've known for a while that they're planning on pursuing free agent right-hander Yu Darvish.

Earlier on Monday, Bruce Levine tweeted out this ...

Cubs Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer landed in Dallas this afternoon. Free agent Yu Darvish meeting is likely destination for the two execs. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 18, 2017

Then a few hours later Darvish himself confirmed the meeting ...

Darvish acknowledges he met with the Cubs. Wants to improve English, so made it a point to not use an interpreter during 3 1/2 hour meeting. https://t.co/FZjClaHbFl — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) December 19, 2017

And ...

Darvish on speaking English in meeting with Cubs: "You develop faster if you challenge yourself instead of freaking out and cowering. I realized that when I went to the Dodgers." https://t.co/zVAROXWDa2 — Dylan Hernandez (@dylanohernandez) December 19, 2017

Darvish, now that Shohei Ohtani is spoken for, is the best starting pitcher on the market and the Cubs obviously have the resources to afford his going rates. They also boast contending status, which is likely important to Darvish. Last season, Darvish in his age-30 campaign -- his first year back from Tommy John surgery -- pitched to a 3.86 ERA (118 ERA+) and 209 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings for the Rangers and Dodgers. He of course struggled badly in the World Series, as he allowed nine runs in 3 1/3 innings across two starts.

As for the Cubs and their serious interest in Darvish, they stand to lose Jake Arrieta via free agency, and Jon Lester soon turns 34. The Twins among other teams figure to give the Cubs competition for Darvish, as they've prioritized him this offseason.