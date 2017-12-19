MLB Hot Stove: Free agent Yu Darvish confirms meeting with Cubs

The free agent right-hander didn't use his interpreter during his meeting with Chicago

The Cubs have been busy this offseason fortifying their rotation with additions like Tyler Chatwood and Drew Smyly. Likely, they're not done on that front, and we've known for a while that they're planning on pursuing free agent right-hander Yu Darvish.

Earlier on Monday, Bruce Levine tweeted out this ... 

Then a few hours later Darvish himself confirmed the meeting ... 

And ... 

Darvish, now that Shohei Ohtani is spoken for, is the best starting pitcher on the market and the Cubs obviously have the resources to afford his going rates. They also boast contending status, which is likely important to Darvish. Last season, Darvish in his age-30 campaign -- his first year back from Tommy John surgery -- pitched to a 3.86 ERA (118 ERA+) and 209 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings for the Rangers and Dodgers. He of course struggled badly in the World Series, as he allowed nine runs in 3 1/3 innings across two starts.

As for the Cubs and their serious interest in Darvish, they stand to lose Jake Arrieta via free agency, and Jon Lester soon turns 34. The Twins among other teams figure to give the Cubs competition for Darvish, as they've prioritized him this offseason.

