MLB Hot Stove: Lance Lynn reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Twins

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the busiest teams of the winter, adding Jake Odorizzi, Logan Morrison, Fernando Rodney and Addison Reed to a roster that appeared in last fall's American League Wild Card Game.

On Saturday, the Twins took another step toward the postseason, reportedly reaching an agreement with free-agent starter Lance Lynn:

Lance Lynn’s one-year, $12 million contract could increase to a total of $14 million if he attains performance bonuses. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 10, 2018

It's my understanding that the Twins will give up pick No. 75 in this summer's draft to sign Lynn (rejected the Qualifying Offer). That plus a one-year contract is a small price to pay if you think Lynn improves your team by 3 wins. — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) March 10, 2018

Lynn, 31 come May, has made sense for the Twins throughout the offseason. Though he missed 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, he's been a reliable mid-rotation workhorse throughout his career. Last season marked the fourth time in five years he's started more than 30 games, as well as the fifth time he's topped 175 innings in a season.

The downside for Lynn is that his peripherals weren't as good as they usually are. He walked a career-worst 3.8 batters per nine and allowed a career-high 1.3 home runs per nine -- the latter, of course, could be explained in part by the baseball. Lynn did post a 3.43 ERA all the same, and it's fair to think he could improve with a normal offseason in his rear view.

Besides, the Twins needed the rotation help -- lest they enter the season with Anibal Sanchez or some other equally unattractive option among their starting five while Ervin Santana is recovering from finger surgery -- and the deal is laughably team-friendly. Lynn merited a multi-year commitment; instead the Twins are getting him on a pillow deal. Consider that, earlier in the winter, the Twins gave $10 million over two years to Michael Pineda -- and that Pineda won't even pitch this season, in all likelihood. Add in Sanchez's guaranteed $615,000, and Minnesota is nearly paying as much to add one of the market's best starters as they did to add two pieces of flawed depth.

It's worth noting Lynn had previously turned down a two-year deal worth $12 million from the Twins. In the end, the two wound up together anyway.