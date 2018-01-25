MLB Hot Stove: Marlins reportedly trade Christian Yelich to Brewers

The Marlins strip down rebuild continues, as Christian Yelich has been traded to the Brewers for multiple players, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yelich, 26, hit .282/.369/.439 (117 OPS+) with 36 doubles, 18 homers, 81 RBI, 100 runs and 16 stolen bases last season. He was even better in 2016 when he won a Silver Slugger and got some down-ballot MVP love. He transitioned to center field from left last season and did so adequately. His range would play better on a corner, but he's fine in center and likely gets better with more experience.

