MLB Hot Stove: Mets reportedly ink Jason Vargas to boost their rotation

On Thursday, we brought you word that the New York Mets were interested in free-agent southpaw Jason Vargas as a means of improving their rotation.

The word, it turns out, was good. On Friday, the Mets reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Vargas worth $16 million. The contract also includes an option:

Jason Vargas' contract is two years, $16 million with a club option for 2020, according to a source. @JonHeyman, who first reported the signing, says he can earn an additional $1.5 million per season based on innings. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 16, 2018

Jason Vargas' 2020 club option is worth $8 million, bringing the potential total of the deal, if he hits all his incentives, to $27 million over three years. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 16, 2018

Vargas, who appeared in two games with the Mets in 2007, spent the last four years with the Kansas CIty Royals. While missing most of 2015-16, Vargas finished his Royals career with a 3.88 ERA (108 ERA) and a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's not a power pitcher by any means, instead relying upon his Bugs Bunny-style changeup to coerce weak contact and empty swings.

Signing Vargas provides the Mets with a few benefits. Foremost, it nets them a No. 4 starter type who has topped 150 innings in six of the past eight seasons. For reference, Jacob deGrom was the only Mets pitcher to surpass that mark in 2017, with everyone else falling at least 30 innings short. Additionally, Vargas's inclusion in the Opening Day rotation should bump Robert Gsellman to the minors, giving the Mets better depth from which to call upon if and when an injury occurs -- and a rotation that includes Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz, and Matt Harvey is likely to see an injury or two occur throughout the course of 162 games.

Fold Vargas into an offseason that also included Todd Frazier, Jay Bruce, Adrian Gonzalez, and Anthony Swarzak, and the Mets again seem like realistic contenders for a wild-card spot.