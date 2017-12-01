MLB Hot Stove: Mets reportedly interested in reunion with free agent Jay Bruce

The Mets are looking to bounce back in 2018, and to that end nothing's more important than a healthy rotation in Queens. Also needed is more pop in the lineup.

On that latter front, the Mets might be looking at old friend Jay Bruce, who's a free agent this offseason. Here are the details from Marc Carig of Newsday:

Baseball's free agent market has moved slower than the LIE at rush hour. But the Mets have been keeping tabs on Jay Bruce, a familiar face who would fill the need for a power bat capable of playing both rightfield and first base.

Bruce is by trade an outfielder, but he's a defensive liability these days. As for why the Mets might need help at first base, Carig's piece has that story.

Bruce of course spent part of 2016 and part of 2017 with the Mets. He was dealt to the Indians in August and in Cleveland he shared the dugout with pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who's now the Mets' manager. Anyhow, Bruce is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he hit a career-best 36 home runs. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 110 across parts of 10 big-league seasons.

As mentioned, Jay's glove in the outfield isn't much anymore, but he has good pop in platoon-advantaged situations and is by all accounts an excellent clubhouse guy. Bruce turns 31 in early April.

Regardless of where he winds up, there's a strong chance that Bruce hits his 300th career home run in the season to come, as he's currently sitting on 277.