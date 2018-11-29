MLB hot stove: Mets' Noah Syndergaard reportedly drawing interest from Brewers, Rockies

It's been a week since we checked in on the New York Mets and the possibility that they'll trade right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard before spring rolls around. Last we visited the topic, there were six teams showing interest in adding Syndergaard. On Wednesday, Andy Martino of SNY identified two sleepers among them: the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies and Brewers have shown some interest, but there is skepticism that Colorado would be able to assemble a package strong enough to nab Syndergaard.

Both the Brewers and Rockies made the postseason in 2018, with the Brewers rolling the Rockies in the division round. Obviously the motivation for each side is to return to the playoffs come next October.

Syndergaard would help in that pursuit. In 25 starts last season, he posted a 3.03 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio near 4.00. For his career, he has a 132 ERA+ and 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Alas, Syndergaard has been limited to just 32 starts since 2017 due to injury. He does have ample team control left: he won't qualify for free agency until after the 2021 campaign.

The Brewers have seemingly needed a frontline starter for the better part of the last two years. The Rockies, however, are a surprising inclusion given the strength of their roster was a young rotation.

It's not clear how serious either team's interest is, but of the two the Rockies have a fuller warchest to deal from. According to MLB.com, the Rockies have three top 100 prospects: infielder Brendan Rodgers (No. 9), third baseman Colton Welker (94), and righty Peter Lambert (99); the Brewers have just one: second baseman Keston Hiura, who checked in at 20th.