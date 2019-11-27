MLB hot stove: Padres sign lefty Drew Pomeranz to four-year deal, per report

The Padres have agreed to sign left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz on Wednesday, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is for four years and $34 million, according to Robert Murray.

Pomeranz, 31, was subpar as a starter last season with the Giants, but he seemed to find his calling as a reliever after being dealt to the Brewers. In 26 1/3 innings with Milwaukee, Pomeranz pitched to a 2.39 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with a whopping 45 strikeouts against just eight walks in 26 1/3 innings. He was ranked 34th in our top 50 free agent rankings this offseason.

The move comes just moments after the Padres struck a pre-Thanksgiving trade that sent Luis Urias and Eric Lauer to the Brewers for Trent Grisham and Zach Davies.

It's possible the Padres try to put Pomeranz in the rotation. After all, he was an All-Star starter for them in 2016 before they traded him to the Red Sox. He just hasn't been an effective starter since 2017. If they did put him in the rotation, he'd slot behind Chris Paddack, Garrett Richards and Davies with Joey Lucchesi likely the fifth starter and Dinelson Lamet in the mix.

More likely, though, is Pomeranz serving as the primary setup man for stud closer Kirby Yates.

Assuming Pomeranz pitches like he did with the Brewers down the stretch, Yates and Pomeranz gives the Padres one of the best eighth-to-ninth inning combinations in all of baseball. That should be the route, with the Padres continuing to be active this offseason in seeking rotation help both in free agency and via the trade market.

It's reasonable to believe the Padres' pitching mix looks something like this:

Paddack, Richards, new addition, Davies, Lucchesi in the rotation with Pomeranz and Yates as the shutdown back-end.

Not too shabby.