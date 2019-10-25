MLB hot stove: Phillies' Jake Arrieta, Rangers' Elvis Andrus will not opt out of contracts, reports say

The 2019 World Series is set to resume Friday night in Washington. The Nationals hold a 2-0 series lead over the Astros. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

One way or the other, the World Series will be over no later than next Wednesday, then it'll be time to jump into the offseason. This free agent class will be headlined by World Series participants Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon. Stephen Strasburg can opt out of the four years and $100 million remaining on his contract as well.

Here is the latest on two players with opt-out clauses who could test free agency this offseason.

Andrus will not opt out

View Profile Elvis Andrus TEX • SS • 1 BA .275 R 81 HR 12 RBI 72 SB 31

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus will not opt out of his contract, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. This is the second straight year Andrus declined to use his opt-out clause. Here is what's left on his contract, which includes no more opt-outs:

2020: $15 million

$15 million 2021: $14 million

$14 million 2022: $14 million

$14 million 2023: $15 million club option (vests with 550 plate appearance in 2022 or 1,100 plate appearances from 2021-22)

Andrus would've walked away from three years and $43 million guaranteed had he opted out of his contract this winter. The 31-year-old just completed his 11th big league season, during which he authored a .275/.313/.375 batting line with 12 homers. Andrus has managed an underwhelming .267/.311/.383 batting line in over 1,000 plate appearances since his career years from 2016-17.

The Rangers went 78-84 this past season and missed the postseason for the third straight year. The team will open a new ballpark, Globe Life Field, next season and could be very active this offseason as a result. They want to put a winner on the field in Year 1 of their new stadium. Texas did not have an obvious in-house replacement shortstop had Andrus opted out.

With Xander Bogaerts signing a long-term extension with the Red Sox earlier this year and Andrus staying put, the best free agent shortstop on the market this offseason will be Didi Gregorius. Gregorius struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery this year but has a strong track record. Veteran glovemen Jose Iglesias and Freddy Galvis will also be free agents this winter.

Arrieta will not opt out

Jake Arrieta SP • ERA 4.64 WHIP 1.47 IP 135.2 BB 51 K 110

As expected, Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta will not opt out of his contract, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Arrieta had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow in August, but is expected to be ready for spring training.

Arrieta's contract is somewhat complicated. It is a Scott Boras "swellopt" deal (he really needs to work on that name) that included an opt-out clause and a multi-year club option. Here are the contract details:

2020: $20 million

$20 million 2021: $20 million (Year 1 of club option)

$20 million (Year 1 of club option) 2022: $20 million (Year 2 of club option)

Had Arrieta triggered his opt-out clause this offseason, the Phillies could've voided it by exercising the two-year club option. That "swellopt" clause gives the team a chance to keep the player should he opt out. Because Arrieta did not use his opt-out, the club option goes away, and he will become a free agent following next season.

The Phillies had a disappointing 81-81 season in 2019. They named Joe Girardi their new manager earlier this week and the team is expected to pursue pitching aggressively this offseason. Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin are the only starters guaranteed rotation spots next year, though Arrieta's contract likely assures him one as well once he recovers from elbow surgery. The Phillies have not been to the postseason since 2011.

Cole and Strasburg, assuming he opts out, will be the top two starters on the free agent market this offseason. Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler, and Hyun-Jin Ryu represent the best of the rest.