MLB hot stove: Phillies reportedly in deep and serious contract talks with Bryce Harper

Talks between the Philadelphia Phillies and free agent wunderkind Bryce Harper are getting serious.

According to a USA Today report, the Phillies and Harper are in "deep and serious" contract talks, so much so that owner John Middleton does not want to leave Las Vegas without an agreement. Middleton traveled to Harper's hometown Friday in an effort to close a deal.

The #Phillies are in deep and serious negotiations with Bryce Harper. Owner John Middleton doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas without a deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 24, 2019

For what it's worth, Jeff Skversky of WPVI in Philadelphia reports Middleton's was scheduled to leave Las Vegas sometime Saturday morning, though that did not happen. He remained in town, presumably to continue talks with Harper and agent Scott Boras. Boras has long gone over the general manager's head and brokered contracts for his top clients with the team owner. That is his M.O.

Harper's market figured to heat up once Manny Machado agreed to his free agent record 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres. The Phillies have been planning for this offseason for years -- literally years -- and while they've made some very nice pickups to date, it would be considered a failure if they went into the regular season without Machado or Harper. They have the money and need for a prime-aged middle of the order star.

The Phillies presumably feel pressure to get a deal done with Harper given the circumstances and negotiating with Boras while desperate is not a great place to be when you're the one writing the checks. Harper should, at minimum, best Machado's $300 million guarantee. Breaking Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million record guarantee seems possibly if not likely. You can be sure Boras has had his sights set on a record contact with Harper for years.

Talks between Bryce Harper and the Phillies are reportedly getting serious. USATSI

Harper, 26, reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300 million contract from the Nationals in September, though that contract included heavy deferrals, reducing the present day value. The White Sox and Giants have been the non-Phillies clubs most connected to Harper in recent weeks, but the ChiSox say they're out, and the Giants reportedly only want to do a short-term deal.

Last season Harper authored a .249/.393/.496 batting line with 34 home runs, which qualifies as a down season. He's a career .279/.388/.512 hitter and owns a .267/.391/.505 line since his historic MVP season in 2015.