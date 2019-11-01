MLB Hot Stove: Qualifying offer candidates for 2019-20 offseason and what it means for free agency

The 2019 World Series came to end Wednesday night and, Thursday morning, 131 players officially became free agents. They will be eligible to sign with new teams this coming Monday. Here are all the important offseason dates.

Monday is also the deadline for teams to tender their eligible free agents the qualifying offer. The QO is a one-year contract set at the average of the top 125 salaries in baseball, and the player has 10 days to accept or reject. Here are the QO values over the past few years:

2012: $13.3 million

$13.3 million 2013: $14.1 million

$14.1 million 2014: $15.3 million

$15.3 million 2015: $15.8 million

$15.8 million 2016: $17.2 million

$17.2 million 2017: $17.4 million

$17.4 million 2018: $17.9 million

$17.9 million 2019: $17.8 million

Steady increase from 2012-16, a less gradual increase from 2016-18, and now a decline in 2019. That isn't surprising see how the average salary decreased last year for only the fourth time in 50 years. Teams across the league are cutting payroll and the QO value reflects that.

Anyway, players who accept the QO return to their team on that one-year, $17.8 million contract. Also, they can not be traded until June 15 without their consent, so the whole "make him the QO and if he accepts, just trade him" idea doesn't really work. Players who reject the QO are attached to draft pick compensation in free agency.

To be eligible for the QO, the player must have spent the entire season with his team, and he must not have received the QO previously. So, for example, the Cubs can make Cole Hamels the QO because he was with the team the entire season, but not Nicholas Castellanos because he was a midseason trade pickup.

Here are R.J. Anderson's top 50 free agents and here's a preview of the free agents who could receive a QO prior to Monday's deadline (players are listed alphabetically within each tier).

Definitely getting QO

Tough decisions for QO

Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 1B Abreu has been a steady, durable run-producer the last six years and he also brings high-end intangibles to the table. Young players look up to him as a leader. The downside is Abreu turns 33 in January, and the market is not particularly kind to one-dimensional sluggers with little to no defensive or baserunning value. The White Sox love Abreu and it seems likely they will re-sign him at a lower rate rather than make him the QO. If they do make the QO, he could accept. Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS At this point last year Gregorius was a slam-dunk QO candidate. Prime-aged shortstops with power and great defense are always in demand. Then Gregorius needed Tommy John surgery, missed the first two months of 2019, and struggled at the plate after returning. It's easy to look at Gregorius and think he will get back to being his old self next year, as he gets further away from surgery, but who really knows? Sir Didi strikes me as a candidate to accept the QO, rebuild his value in a hitter's ballpark, then test free agency next year with no QO attached. The Yankees may not want to risk it given their payroll situation and other free agent plans (i.e. pursuing Cole). Cole Hamels Chicago Cubs SP An oblique injury sabotaged what had been a very strong contract year for Hamels. He struggled once he returned and his stuff has started to diminish with age. Hamels turns 36 in December and that's a bad age for a free agent, even one with his track record. That said, I suspect Hamels will be a popular target among contending teams looking for a quality starter on a short-term contract. Don't the Cubs fit that description? Their payroll plans may dictate this QO decision more than anything. Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins SP I lean yes, the Twins should make Odorizzi the QO, but I can understand the hesitation. Payroll is an obvious concern, and the previously home run prone right-hander (1.4 HR/9 from 2016-18) just managed the lowest home run rate of his career (0.9 HR/9) in the year of the dinger Marcell Ozuna St. Louis Cardinals LF The good: Ozuna turns only 29 later this month, so he has age on his side. The bad: Ozuna's defense has declined quite a bit in recent years, so he is essentially a low on-base slugger now, and that doesn't pay well in free agency. The Cardinals are deep in outfielders and could simply cut ties with Ozuna and move on rather than risk him accepting the QO. Two years ago this would've seemed crazy, but, right now, the bet is St. Louis does not make Ozuna the QO. Will Smith San Francisco Giants RP Even in this free agent climate, relievers are still getting paid well. Seven relievers received multi-year contracts worth at least $9 million annually last offseason. One of them was Craig Kimbrel, whose market was sabotaged by the QO and did not sign until June. Does Smith want to risk that fate? Probably not, but, at the same time, this might be his only chance to cash in on a big free-agent contract. I think there's a decent chance the Giants make Smith the QO and he rejects it, and eventually signs a multi-year deal worth more than $17.8 million. At age 30 and with Tommy John surgery in the not too distant past, that's the goal here. Beat $17.8 million total across however many years.

Notable free agents ineligible for the QO (alphabetically): Nicholas Castellanos, Cubs (traded); Edwin Encarnacion, Yankees (traded, received QO previously); Dallas Keuchel, Braves (midseason addition, received QO previously); Yasiel Puig, Indians (traded); Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers (received QO previously)