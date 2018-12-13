MLB hot stove: Rangers sign Lance Lynn to bolster rotation, reports say

The Winter Meetings are just about over, but that hasn't stopped at least one team from handing out a multi-year contract ahead of getaway day. The Texas Rangers are reportedly nearing a three-year, $30 million deal with free-agent starter Lance Lynn.

Source confirms: #Rangers in agreement with free-agent RHP Lance Lynn on a three-year, $30M contract. First: @Sullivan_Ranger. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2018

Lynn, 32 next May, is coming off an uneven season. After he posted a 5.10 ERA and 1.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 starts with the Minnesota Twins, he was traded to the New York Yankees prior to the July 31 deadline. Lynn then threw 54 innings in pinstripes, accumulating a 4.14 ERA and nearly 4.4 strikeouts per walk -- numbers more befitting of someone whose history indicates he's a capable mid-rotation starter. Those improvements were credited to a shift on the pitching rubber, which allowed him to better use his lower half.

The Rangers could sure use the rotation help. As it stands, they figure to trot out some combination of Mike Minor, Edinson Volquez, and Drew Smyly in addition to Lynn, which is concerning given Volquez and Smyly did not appear in the majors last season due to injury. Don't be surprised if the Rangers dip into the open market once more to land another veteran.