MLB hot stove: Rebuilding Tigers sign C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop to one-year contracts

The Detroit Tigers are taking some steps toward respectability. The club has signed first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop to one-year contracts, the team announced. They received matching $6.1 million salaries, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and the Detroit Free Press' Anthony Fenech.

Cron and Schoop were teammates with the AL Central rival Twins in 2019. Minnesota non-tendered Cron earlier this month rather than pay him a projected salary in the $8 million range through arbitration next year. Schoop signed with the Twins last offseason after being non-tendered by the Brewers. He qualified for free agency through service time this winter.

The Tigers lost 114 games this past season, their third straight season with 98-plus losses, and they are still relatively early in their rebuild. That said, there is something to be said for being respectable, and Cron and Schoop will help accomplish that, as will catcher Austin Romine, who the Tigers signed to a one-year deal worth just over $4 million earlier this month.

Here is Detroit's projected 2020 lineup at the moment:

Cron, 29, slugged 25 home runs with a .253/.311/.469 batting line with the Twins this past season. He was much more productive in the first half (.821 OPS) than the second half (.700 OPS) while battling a thumb injury that required offseason surgery. Cron swatted 30 home runs with the Rays in 2018.

Schoop, who turned only 28 in October, authored a .256/.304/.473 batting line with 23 home runs this past year and lost playing time to Luis Arraez late in the season. He was an All-Star with the Orioles in 2017 and is still so young, so the Tigers are wisely rolling the dice on a talented player. If it works, Schoop could have real value at the trade deadline. If not, oh well. It was worth a try.

Infielders Harold Castro and Dawel Lugo were penciled into infield spots before the Cron and Schoop signings. Lugo is out of minor league options and must pass through waivers to be sent to Triple-A, so he will likely remain with the Tigers as a bench player. Castro has options remaining and could find himself in the minors.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Tigers designated infielder Brandon Dixon for assignment, the team announced. Dixon led the club with 15 home runs in 2019, which is an unbelievable stat for more than one reason.