The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with free agent Marwin Gonzalez, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Feinsand adds that the deal will pay Gonzalez $3 million with a little more than $1 million in incentives.

Gonzalez, who spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins, entered the winter ranked by CBS Sports as the 50th best free agent available. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Although Gonzalez finished below the replacement-level line in 2020, he should be able to find work as someone's superutility player. He had an above-average exit velocity; he walked; he continued to be a skilled, versatile defender; and so on. Gonzalez, a switch-hitter, has been better against lefties than righties in recent years. Maybe his next team will use him as a short-sided platoon option? Whatever the case, don't be surprised if he proves to be a value.

Gonzalez, who turns 32 in mid March, hit .211/.286/.320 (68 OPS+) in 199 plate appearances last season. In the previous three years, he hit .271/.341/.451 with 54 home runs and 11 stolen bases. In 2020, he appeared in 10 or more games at three positions: first, second, and third base. Gonzalez has also seen a considerable amount of action in the outfield.

It's not immediately clear how the Red Sox intend to deploy Gonzalez. Boston has signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe and utilityman Enrique Hernandez during the winter, both right-handed hitters. The Red Sox traded outfielder Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday night, acquiring Franchy Cordero in return. Boston's projected roster is also set to include righty utility players Michael Chavis, Christian Arroyo, and non-roster invitee Yairo Munoz.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets were among the other teams believed to have expressed their interest in adding Gonzalez over the winter.