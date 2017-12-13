MLB Hot Stove: Relief market heating up as Rockies sign Shaw and Phillies grab Hunter

While we haven't seen much free agency movement in the big-ticket starting pitchers or position players, we've really started to see relievers fly off the board in the past few days, with moves like the Cubs signing Brandon Morrow and Cardinals signing Luke Gregerson, just to name two.

We can add two more relievers to the list, as the Rockies have agreed to sign Bryan Shaw while the Phillies have agreed to terms with Tommy Hunter.

Shaw to Rockies

Shaw gets three years and around $9 million per season, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

The right-handed Shaw has shown great durability with the Indians, leading the league in appearances three of the last four seasons. He's worked at least 64 innings five straight years and has topped 75 three times. Last year, Shaw had a 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings.

As things stand, it looks like Shaw might be the Rockies' closer. Their two late-inning guys, Greg Holland and Jake McGee, hit free agency. The best returning reliever for the closer job would likely be Adam Ottavino, who is coming off a 5-plus ERA season. Shaw has never really been a closer. He has 11 career saves, but his career high in a season is three.

This is a deep class of free-agent relievers and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rockies add someone else, so the closer situation is fluid.

Hunter to Phillies

I mentioned the run on relievers above and it includes the Phillies having already added Pat Neshek during the Winter Meetings. Hunter joins Neshek in a setup role for closer Hector Neris.

Hunter, 31, gets a two-year deal, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The big righty is coming off a very good season with the Rays, in which he pitched to a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 64 strikeouts against 14 walks in 58 2/3 innings.

The biggest names on the free agency market, like Wade Davis, Addison Reed and Greg Holland remain, as do lots of others with value such as Brandon Kintzler, Juan Nicasio and McGee. The market is moving rather quickly, though, so stay tuned for Wednesday's Hot Stove action from the Winter Meetings.