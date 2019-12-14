MLB hot stove rumors: Blue Jays focused on Hyun-jin Ryu; Padres continue to pursue pitching
Let's take a look at what is buzzing around the baseball rumor mill on Saturday
Baseball's winter meetings are newly behind us, and the free agent and trade markets look quite different after a highly active few days. That said, there's plenty of activity yet to come, and the crop of Saturday rumors makes that readily apparent. And of course you can get fully up to speed with our updated Free Agent Tracker. As for Saturday's rumors, let's dig in.
Blue Jays serious contenders for Ryu
The Blue Jays added to their pitching staff with the signing of right-hander Tanner Roark to a two-year deal. But the club is still looking to improve their rotation for 2020. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Toronto is very serious about free agent lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu. Along with the Jays, the Dodgers and Twins are also interested in Ryu.
Ryu's coming off a career season where he finished with a 14-5 record with the Dodgers to go along with a league-best 2.32 ERA. In his sixth year in the big leagues, after having trouble staying healthy in his career, Ryu was voted to his first All-Star team. The 32-year-old finished second in the National League Cy Young voting after leading the NL in ERA (2.32) and ERA+ (179), both career-best marks.
As of now, the Blue Jays rotation will include Roark with right-hander Chase Anderson, a November acquisition, at the top of the rotation. Veteran right-hander Matt Shoemaker should return to the rotation after missing most of the 2019 season with a torn ACL, and youngsters Trent Thornton, 26, and/or Ryan Borucki, 25, are likely to be regular starters next season.
Padres continuing pitching search
The Padres were quiet at this year's winter meetings, but the club is continuing its search to add pitching depth this winter. We learned that San Diego was interested in free agent lefties Madison Bumgarner and Dallas Keuchel on Friday, but now the Padres are talking to the Cleveland Indians about pitching, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The focus on their discussions have most likely been about Indians right-hander Corey Kluber, Heyman notes.
With Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler off the market, Kluber's trade interest is likely to pick up in these coming weeks. The Angels were another team who expressed interest.
Kluber, who turns 34 in April, pitched just 35 2/3 innings (seven games) last season for the Indians after suffering a broken forearm, which was then followed by an oblique strain while he was rehabbing. The two-time AL Cy Young winner looks to be a strong rebound candidate for next season. The Indians picked up Kluber's $17.5 million club option for 2020 and the team will have another option for $18 million for the 2021 season.
Meanwhile, the Padres have added right-hander Zach Davies this winter and should receive a full season from right-hander Garret Richards. Chris Paddack will be San Diego's top starter in 2020, and top pitching prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patino could join him in the rotation as early as next season.
"We've talked about having depth and quality," Padres general manager A.J. Preller told MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "And we're getting closer to that point. ... We're always open to talking about trades, free agents on the starting pitching front, but honestly, I think I feel really confident with the group we have."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Dodgers and MadBum a match?
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday
-
Reports: Mets, Cespedes redo deal
The Mets will significantly lower Cespedes' salary from the planned $29.5 million in 2020
-
Donaldson gifts his mother a Maserati
With a big payday coming this offseason, Donaldson can certainly afford it
-
Resetting the FA and trade markets
The biggest names are off the board, but a number of quality free agents are still looking...
-
Report: Rays sign Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
The slugger heads to MLB after establishing himself as one of Japan's top power hitters
-
Red Sox sign Martin Perez to 1-year deal
If nothing else, Perez replaces Rick Porcello
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night