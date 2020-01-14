MLB hot stove rumors: Cardinals, Rockies take step in Nolan Arenado talks
Here is the latest on the MLB Hot Stove
Mid-January generally doesn't bring lots of baseball news. Suffice it to say, this week has been different -- though it hasn't yet had anything to do with player transactions. The Astros were hammered for their 2017 sign-stealing scandal, and the league's punishment included one-year suspensions for GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. In the wake of the news, Astros owner Jim Crane fired them both. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was heavily implicated in the MLB report and will be facing penalties soon, once the investigation into the 2018 Red Sox sign-stealing operation is concluded.
That was Monday, however. Today is Tuesday, and there are rumors worth poking at. Let's get to them.
Cardinals, Rockies swap names in Arenado talks
The Cardinals and Rockies have exchanged names in Nolan Arenado trade talks, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Morosi adds that the Rockies desire a package that contains both big-league and minor-league talent in exchange for their star third baseman, with right-hander Dakota Hudson being among those the Rockies have interest in adding to their mix.
To be clear: exchanging names doesn't necessarily mean a deal is likely; it just means the two sides have advanced beyond a preliminary stage and are now discussing concepts.
We covered the Cardinals farm system earlier this offseason, touching on their top five prospects as well as other names to know. Outfielder Dylan Carson, third baseman Nolan Gorman, and catcher Andrew Knizner were considered the top three. The Cardinals have since added left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who they acquired last week from the Rays in a deal that sent Jose Martinez to Tampa.
Arenado has seven years and $234 million remaining on his contract. His deal also includes an opt out after the 2021 season. Morosi suggests the Cardinals may ask Arenado to waive that opt-out as part of the trade.
