MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Giants eyeing trade with Red Sox for Jackie Bradley Jr.?
But would Boston part with a member of its core?
The Giants are coming off a tremendously disappointing 2017 season in which they lost 98 games -- their most losses in a season since 1985. The reasons for their failures are varied, but instability and lackluster production in the outfield stand out. To the end of addressing that roster flaw, the Giants are probably going to be active in the market for outfielders this winter. They're already one of the teams linked to Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, who's a candidate to be traded before the 2018 season, and now comes a somewhat more modest potential trade target ...
Jackie Bradley Jr. is of course the Red Sox's center fielder. He's going into his age-28 campaign, and in addition to profiling as a defensive asset he's put up a 107 OPS+ across the last three seasons. That said, Bradley's offensive numbers took a dive in 2017. He'll be arbitration-eligible this offseason, and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
Assuming health and a rebound at the plate, Bradley would surely be an asset for the Giants, but would the Red Sox, who are squarely in win-now mode, part with him? If they did, it would surely be a prelude to a larger move. Like the Giants, they've also been linked to Stanton, but it's perhaps more likely that they'll be strong suitors for free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. If they do go the corner outfielder route, via trade or free agency, while also parting with Bradley, then Mookie Betts could slide over to center.
As for the Giants, acquiring Bradley would be a reasonable start to reconstructing the core around Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner, but it would only be a start.
