MLB hot stove rumors: Marlins add veteran catcher; Padres take chance on Pierce Johnson

As you're no doubt aware, it's already been a frenzied offseason in Major League Baseball. Things figure to quiet down over the coming week for the holidays, but there's still enough time left for teams to get some last-minute shopping down. To get you up to speed on what's buzzing for Monday, we're here to run down the latest rumors. Let's jump in.

Marlins ink Cervelli

The Marlins have agreed to terms with free-agent catcher Francisco Cervelli on a one-year deal worth $2 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Cervelli, who will serve as Jorge Alfaro's backup, is coming off an injury-shortened season that he split between the Pirates and Braves. When healthy, he's been an on-base machine who has historically graded well as a receiver (albeit not as well in recent seasons).

Cervelli is just the latest veteran addition for the Marlins, joining a group that includes Jonathan Villar, Jesus Aguilar and Yimi Garcia. No one is going to confuse Miami for a contender, but those are modest additions who should provide the fan base with a more entertaining product.

Padres sign Johnson

The Padres have agreed to terms on a two-year pact with right-hander Pierce Johnson. The deal is worth around $5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Johnson, 28, has appeared in 38 big-league games during his career, albeit without much luck. He spent last season with the Hanshin Tigers, throwing 58 innings and posting a 1.38 ERA and 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

During Johnson's most recent big-league tour, he relied upon three pitches: a mid-90s fastball with good spin, a curveball and a cutter. Though he has past experience as a starter, he's likely to occupy a spot in San Diego's bullpen.