MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets discuss Ian Kinsler trade with Tigers to fill 2B need
Kinsler is a free agent next winter
Earlier this offseason, word surfaced that the Los Angeles Angels were interested in Detroit TIgers second baseman Ian Kinsler. They aren't alone.
The New York Mets have reportedly talked turkey with the Tigers about adding Kinsler to their lineup, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
Kinsler, 35, is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $11 million in 2018. He's coming off the worst season of his career, finishing with a 90 OPS+ -- the first time in his career he failed to top league average (100). Prior to this year, Kinsler had consistently been an above-average hitter and fielder. Given his advanced age, it's unclear if he'll return to form heading forward.
The Mets used a variety of players at the keystone in 2017. Neil Walker, who was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the season and is now a free agent, saw 66 starts there. Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, and Gavin Cecchini also received more than 15 starts there apiece.
