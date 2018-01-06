MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets have interest in free-agent third baseman at right price

The Mets, after a disappointing 2017 season, are looking to get back to being the team that made the playoffs in 2015 and 2016 and notched a pennant along the way. The biggest factor for the Mets and new manager Mickey Callaway will likely be rotation health, but beyond that the front office needs to fortify the lineup.

In recent years, the Wilpon family, thanks largely to their non-Mets business struggles, have run payrolls far below what a franchise in the Mets' market position should be running. While they're not likely to spend up to par anytime soon, perhaps the current offseason will see some progress in that direction.

Already, we've heard the Mets linked in trade talks regarding Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but a splash on the free agent market seems a more likely path for GM Sandy Alderson and company. On that front, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that the Mets have some interest in a free agent third baseman like Mike Moustakas or Todd Frazier, but only if the market softens for each.

The Mets are in need of a third baseman because, of course, it's left to question whether David Wright will ever play again because of his unfortunate litany of health concerns. Right now, Asdrubal Cabrera is likely in line to be the primary starter at the hot corner, but ideally he'd be a heavily used utility infielder.

As for Moustakas and Frazier, they're both high-power, middling-OBP sorts (Moustakas from the left side, Frazier from the right). One can argue that's not an ideal prototype for the Queenslanders, considering they led the NL in homers last season while ranking 11th in OBP. Frazier's improved his patience in recent seasons, so he may be more of an on-base threat moving forward. "Moose," however, is coming off a 38-homer season and is the better fielder at this stage of their respective careers. Of the two, Moustakas figures to be the more expensive and likely by a significant margin. That, of course, is a self-inflicted consideration for the Mets.

Also, Morosi's story has more on possible Mets targets, including potential solutions at catcher and first base. At this point, the Mets' offseason -- like that of most other teams -- is more noise than signal, but perhaps that will change soon. Or, because these are still the Wilpons, perhaps it won't.