MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets, Pirates discuss Andrew McCutchen trade

On Thursday, we learned that the Giants have been talking to the Pirates about a trade for outfielder and former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen. Now you can add the Mets to the list of teams with potential interest in 'Cutch ...

#Mets, #Pirates have discussed McCutchen, just as they did last off-season, sources tell The Athletic. No deal close; NYM weighing variety of moves, and FAs appear more realistic than trades given lack of depth in system. McCutchen set to earn $14.75M in final year of deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 5, 2018

After a disappointing 2017 season, the Mets are angling to get back to contending status under first-year manager Mickey Callaway. If they're going to do that, though, they need to address some roster needs. Potentially among those needs is an outfield that presently has Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo penciled in as starters (at least until Michael Conforto gets healthy).

As for McCutchen, he's going into his walk year and his age-31 campaign. He enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2017, in which he batted .279/.363/.486 (121 OPS+) with 28 homers. That's nice production, but it's comfortably shy of his 2012-15 peak. Defensively, he can no longer get by in center.

McCutchen is a fit in Queens in terms of need, but the Mets' farm system isn't a particularly deep one after you get past the all-but-untouchable Amed Rosario. That means they may not be able to entice the Pirates to deal a franchise legend. If nothing else, though, the Mets appear to be casting about for solutions and may be willing to take on some salary.