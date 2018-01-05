MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets, Pirates discuss Andrew McCutchen trade

While Mets might be looking to upgrade OF, there are some hurdles to a McCutchen deal

On Thursday, we learned that the Giants have been talking to the Pirates about a trade for outfielder and former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen. Now you can add the Mets to the list of teams with potential interest in 'Cutch ... 

After a disappointing 2017 season, the Mets are angling to get back to contending status under first-year manager Mickey Callaway. If they're going to do that, though, they need to address some roster needs. Potentially among those needs is an outfield that presently has Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo penciled in as starters (at least until Michael Conforto gets healthy). 

As for McCutchen, he's going into his walk year and his age-31 campaign. He enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2017, in which he batted .279/.363/.486 (121 OPS+) with 28 homers. That's nice production, but it's comfortably shy of his 2012-15 peak. Defensively, he can no longer get by in center. 

McCutchen is a fit in Queens in terms of need, but the Mets' farm system isn't a particularly deep one after you get past the all-but-untouchable Amed Rosario. That means they may not be able to entice the Pirates to deal a franchise legend. If nothing else, though, the Mets appear to be casting about for solutions and may be willing to take on some salary. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories