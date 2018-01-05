MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets, Pirates discuss Andrew McCutchen trade
While Mets might be looking to upgrade OF, there are some hurdles to a McCutchen deal
On Thursday, we learned that the Giants have been talking to the Pirates about a trade for outfielder and former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen. Now you can add the Mets to the list of teams with potential interest in 'Cutch ...
After a disappointing 2017 season, the Mets are angling to get back to contending status under first-year manager Mickey Callaway. If they're going to do that, though, they need to address some roster needs. Potentially among those needs is an outfield that presently has Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo penciled in as starters (at least until Michael Conforto gets healthy).
As for McCutchen, he's going into his walk year and his age-31 campaign. He enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2017, in which he batted .279/.363/.486 (121 OPS+) with 28 homers. That's nice production, but it's comfortably shy of his 2012-15 peak. Defensively, he can no longer get by in center.
McCutchen is a fit in Queens in terms of need, but the Mets' farm system isn't a particularly deep one after you get past the all-but-untouchable Amed Rosario. That means they may not be able to entice the Pirates to deal a franchise legend. If nothing else, though, the Mets appear to be casting about for solutions and may be willing to take on some salary.
-
White Sox, Dodgers, Royals strike trade
The Dodgers pick up an intriguing lefty reliever in Scott Alexander, while the Royals get salary...
-
MLB, players to meet to discuss pace
Improving pace of play remains a focus of commissioner Rob Manfred
-
Trout seems obsessed with bomb cyclone
Just ask meteorologist Jim Cantore and Trout's wife
-
Brewers, Rangers after Lorenzo Cain
Cain is the best free agent center fielder on the market
-
Giants, Pirates still talking McCutchen
Do the Giants have the prospects to get McCutchen after trading for Evan Longoria?
-
2018 Hall of Fame ballot: Curt Schilling
Schilling is gaining some support so far this Hall of Fame season
Add a Comment