MLB Hot Stove rumors: Mets still talking to Pirates about Josh Harrison

When it comes to fortifying the lineup for 2018, the Mets thus far have brought back Jay Bruce on a free agent contract and inked veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez to a low-cost, low-risk deal. Still, infield depth remains a concern, and that's the case even after the Mets re-upped with Jose Reyes.

Neil Walker, the primary at second base last season, was dealt to the Brewers in August, and third baseman David Wright may never play again thanks to his unfortunate litany of health concerns. Right now, the Mets are poised to open the season with Wilmer Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera as the regulars at second and third, respectively. That's not an optimal state of affairs, and that's why the Mets are reportedly still engaged with the Pirates in trade talks ...

Mets are continuing dialogue with Pirates about Josh Harrison, but still believe a free agent addition is more likely. And that may not happen until the bigger names are off the board. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 29, 2018

The Pirates have already dealt away Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen, so it follows that Josh Harrison would be available at the right price. Harrison, who's going into his age-30 campaign, batted .272/.339/.432 (101 OPS+) in 107 with 16 home runs; 12 stolen bases; and time spent at second, third, and the outfield corners. For his career, Harrison owns an OPS+ of 100 across parts of seven big-league seasons. On the money front, he's owed $10.25 million for the upcoming season, and his contract also includes similarly priced team options for 2019 and 2020.

As Puma notes, though, the Mets may be more inclined to find a solution on the market. They've been linked to New Jersey native Todd Frazier, and Walker is also still available for hire.