MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers reportedly still covet free agent pitcher Alex Cobb

The Texas Rangers are coming off a disappointing season, in which they finished in third place in the American League West with a 78-84 record and traded ace Yu Darvish at the trade deadline.

Predictably, the Rangers will be making more changes this this winter -- particularly to the pitching side, given Darvish's departure and the impending free agency of Andrew Cashner, who led the staff by making 28 starts and posting a 3.40 ERA. Yet Cashner might not be the Rangers' top priority; that honor instead could be a different right-handed starter with the same initials: Former Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Alex Cobb. Here's what the Star-Telegram reported Sunday:

The Rangers saw enough value in Cobb last off-season that they were linked to him via a trade with Tampa Bay, despite facing his first full season after Tommy John surgery. After a successful season, he hits the open market still coveted by the Rangers.

Cobb made a career-high 29 starts in 2017, along the way altering his pitch usage so that his curveball rather than his splitter was his top secondary offering. The change didn't affect his numbers too much: he posted a 113 ERA+ and a 2.91 strikeout-to-walk ratio, as compared to his career marks of 111 and 2.76 entering the season.

The catch with Cobb is that he hasn't been too durable. He missed the entire 2015 season and most of the 2016 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Prior to this year, he'd started more than 25 games in a season just once. Of course, that unreliability will almost certainly lower Cobb's asking price, which in turn could make him a bargain for a team seeking rotation help.

The Rangers' interest makes total sense -- and so too does the interest Cobb is likely to draw from various other contenders.