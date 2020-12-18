With the Winter Meetings and non-tender deadline behind us, we're moving deeper into Major League Baseball's offseason calendar. MLB tends to go quiet around the Christmas holiday. However, we should expect the typical amount of free agent, trade, and rumor mill activity. The biggest free agents and trade targets remain on the board, and it may be some time before the markets for each of those players fully develop. With that in mind, you can get fully up to speed on all the latest signings with our updated free agent tracker.

Now, let's take a look at what is buzzing around Friday's baseball rumor mill.

Rays sign Wacha

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year deal, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The deal is for $3 million.

The former All-Star (2015) is coming off a down year. Tampa will likely use Wacha as a veteran, back-end starter in their rotation. Despite the ugly 2020 stats, Wacha was still generating a decent amount of interest from clubs this winter due to the return of an increased fastball velocity (93.6 mph last season, up from 93 mph in 2019) and his one-year price point. Last season, he ditched his curveball and relied more on his cutter, using the pitch 27.1 percent in 2020, up from 15.5 percent in 2019.

Wacha, 29, appeared in eight games (seven starts) for the New York Mets in 2020. He ballooned to a 6.52 ERA (64 ERA+) in 34 innings with nine homers given up during that time. The positives from the 60-game season for Wacha included a 23.7 percent strikeout rate and a career-low 4.5 percent walk rate. In 2019, he recorded a 4.76 ERA and closed out the season with shoulder issues. Wacha may seem to present a downward trend, but there's a chance his career could be revived with the Tampa Bay pitching staff. As ESPN's Jeff Passan adds from a source, "Going (to TB) is an investment in himself."

Kluber expected to throw for clubs

Free agent right-hander Corey Kluber is preparing to throw for interested MLB clubs next month, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. There could be plenty of teams that take interest in taking a shot on Kluber as an upside play if he has a successful showing in the upcoming showcase. Kluber, 34, began a throwing program in November, following his right teres major Grade 2 strain injury in 2020.

The 60-game season was the second consecutive year Kluber's season was marred by injury. Kluber will turn 35 early in the 2021 season and enter next season having made a total of just eight starts over the last two years.

Kluber was limited to just one inning with the Texas Rangers in 2020 since the strain in his throwing shoulder happened during his first outing. In 2019, Kluber's season (5.80 ERA, 35 2/3 IP) ended in May after he was hit by a pitch that fractured his forearm. Cleveland traded the two-time Cy Young winner in December 2019 in a three-player trade with the Rangers.

The Rangers decided to decline his $18 million club option in favor of a $1 million buyout. There's certainly concern of wear and tear for the veteran righty, but he may be able to reach a deal with an interested team that's willing to offer a one-year deal on the heels of back-to-back lost years.