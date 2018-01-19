MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Red Sox have reportedly offered Martinez $125 million deal
Martinez could add some power to a Boston lineup void of it
A few days ago, we brought you a rumor that the Boston Red Sox had offered free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez something along the lines of five years and $100 million.
Now, it appears that number has changed -- perhaps all the way to $125 million:
Martinez, 30, is the best free-agent hitter available. Over the last three seasons, he's batted .296/.363/.580 with 105 home runs -- marks that translate to a 148 OPS+. (For reference, Giancarlo Stanton's OPS+ over the last three years is 150.) Martinez is considered a substandard fielder, however, and figures to get worse with age. As such, the Red Sox (and other suitors) are likely viewing him as a long-term fit at DH rather than left field.
It's worth noting the Red Sox have been the team tied to Martinez the most often -- and for good reason. Boston's lineup could use the power boost, having finished last in the American League in home runs and isolated slugging in 2017.
The Red Sox re-signed first baseman Mitch Moreland earlier in the winter, meaning a Martinez deal could precipitate a trade -- presumably one involving Hanley Ramirez.
