MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Twins not done chasing pitching, still in on top free agents
The Twins have already fortified the bullpen with Addison Reed, and now they want to address the rotation
Last season the Twins claimed the second AL wild-card berth despite ranking just ninth in the 15-team AL in ERA 14th in strikeouts. As well, default ace Ervin Santana seems like a strong regression candidate in 2018. On the pitching front, the Twins have already signed reliever Addison Reed, and that may wind up being one of the canniest additions of the offseason. However, they still need help in a rotation that presently includes Santana, the promising Jose Berrios, and a lot of unknown quantities. As such, this may not come as much of a surprise ...
We've known for a while that the Twins had eyes for Yu Darvish, and now you can add Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn, and Alex Cobb to the list of possible targets. Skeptical that the Twins can land such a needle-mover? Here's this ...
The glacial pace of the offseason might wind up dropping the going rates, and that would certainly benefit the mid-market Twins. Doing so certainly wouldn't make them division favorites, but with the White Sox, Tigers, and possibly Royals at various stages of rebuilding there's an opportunity to feast on the back end of the AL Central and perhaps emerge as a wild-card contender once again.
-
Rumors: Indians, O's talk Machado trade
The Orioles likely want pitching, and the Indians have plenty of it
-
Halladay autopsy reveals morphine
Halladay died in a November plane crash off the coast of Florida
-
Cardinals trade Grichuk to Blue Jays
The power-hitting outfielder is headed to Toronto
-
Report: Red Sox offer $125M to Martinez
Martinez could add some power to a Boston lineup void of it
-
Mets invite Tebow to big-league camp
It's almost that time of the year again, time for the Tebow madness to return
-
MLB Hall of Fame case: Larry Walker
Walker was a tremendous all-around player, but Coors Field undoubtedly inflated his career...
Add a Comment