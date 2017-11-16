MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Yankees reportedly interested in a former top Rangers prospect

The single biggest reason the Yankees surprisingly won 91 games this year and made it to within on game of the World Series is their young talent. AL Rookie of the Year winner Aaron Judge and All-Stars Gary Sanchez and Luis Severino give New York a great new young core.

Judge, Sanchez, and Severino all came up through the farm system, though they're not the only young players who contributed to the Yankees' rise. In recent years the club has traded for talented youngsters who'd worn out their welcome elsewhere, specifically Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks, and Starlin Castro. All were key contributors in 2017.

Now that the offseason has begun, the Yankees reportedly have their eyes on another talented young player who may have worn out his welcome elsewhere. That player: Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar. Joel Sherman of the New York Post has the report:

The Yankees are deep in infield prospects, so there is no obvious place for Profar – once the top prospect in the game – to play. But it seems the Yankees would be willing to take on a single player with upside and pedigree in exchange for multiple players who are crowding their deep 40-man roster. Texas is interested in the Yankees' excess pitching whether Profar is in a deal or not.

This is not new interest in Profar. The Yankees have been trying to get him for a few years now. In fact, Sherman reported back in November 2015 that the Yankees were trying to pry Profar away from Texas. The Rangers did not want to sell low on Profar at the time. Things may be different now.

In 2017, the still only 24-year-old Profar hit .172/.294/.207 in 22 games before being sent to Triple-A, where he hit .287/.383/.428 in 87 games. The Rangers did not call Profar up in September, and he is said to be considering a grievance because a September call-up would've allowed him to accrue enough service time to become a free agent after the 2019 season. As it stands, he has to wait until after 2020 for free agency.

A major shoulder injury and subsequent surgery sidelined Profar for the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons, and since returning, he's hit only .227/.316/.315 in 377 big league plate appearances. Profar is a former top prospect though. He was widely considered the No. 1 prospect in baseball heading into the 2013 season. Profar has talent and pedigree. It's easy to understand why the Yankees, or any other team, would be interested in him as a change of scenery guy.

The Yankees are hoping to buy low on Jurickson Profar. USATSI

The Rangers are set on the infield with Rougned Odor at second, Elvis Andrus at short, and Adrian Beltre at third, so there is no obvious place for Profar, a natural shortstop. He's played some first base and the outfield in recent years as the team looks to get him in the lineup. Also, he's out of minor league options, meaning he can't go to Triple-A next season without passing through waivers. That surely won't happen. He'd get claimed in an instant.

Texas did not trade Profar two years ago, when his value was down following shoulder surgery. Two years later, his value is still down, because he hasn't hit since coming back from shoulder surgery. The Rangers could be more open to moving him now, at least if they get a nice return. As for the Yankees, they're just looking to add talent. They'll figure out a spot for Profar when the time comes.