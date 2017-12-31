MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Yankees reportedly keeping an eye on Yu Darvish
The Yankees want more rotation help, and Yu Darvish is still available
The Yankees of course boast a Giancarlo Stanton-infused lineup heading into the 2018 season, and the rotation also figures to be a solid enough, what with the return of Masahiro Tanaka and the one-year deal with CC Sabathia. However, GM Brian Cashman isn't done on that front. The Yankees have been strongly linked to trade talks for Pirates ace Gerrit Cole, and now a potential free agent solution may be on the radar. Here are the details from FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman ...
New York Yankees people do like Yu Darvish, and at a reasonable price, he will be seriously considered. It seems everyone's strategy this year is to wait for the price to drop.
Yu Darvish, now that Shohei Ohtani is spoken for, is the best starting pitcher on the market. Last season, Darvish in his age-30 campaign -- his first year back from Tommy John surgery -- pitched to a 3.86 ERA (118 ERA+) and 209 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings for the Rangers and Dodgers. He of course struggled badly in the World Series, as he allowed nine runs in 3 1/3 innings across two starts. However, Darvish may have been tipping his pitches, and the Yankees are of course aware that that's a miniscule sample. For his career, Darvish owns an ERA+ of 126 and a 3.33 K/BB ratio across parts of five big-league seasons. He's also struck out 1,021 batters in 832 1/3 MLB innings.
The Yankees reportedly want to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold for 2018, which is why a "reasonable price" for Darvish is the operative. It's generally wise to bet the over on going rates for free agent starting pitchers, but perhaps things will line up for the Yankees and Darvish.
Elsewhere, the Yankees, Twins, and Astros have all been reported to have interest in the free agent right-hander.
