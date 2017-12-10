MLB Hot Stove Signings: Cardinals, Luke Gregerson reportedly agree to deal

The St. Louis Cardinals are not waiting for the Winter Meetings to begin Monday to address their bullpen. The Cardinals reportedly have a two-year contract agreement with veteran right-hander Luke Gregerson. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.

Free-agent reliever Luke Gregerson in agreement with #STLCards on two-year, $11M contract with a vesting option, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2017

Gregerson was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 28th round of the 2006 draft. He was traded to the Padres as a player to be named later in the Khalil Greene deal in March 2009. Gregerson debuted with San Diego later that year and quickly emerged as a quality setup man.

The 33-year-old Gregerson spent this past season with the Astros, winning his first World Series ring. He also served as Team USA's closer during the World Baseball Classic this spring. Gregerson threw 61 innings with a 4.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 2017, making it the worst season of his career.

The Cardinals are set to lose both Trevor Rosenthal (injury, released) and Seung-hwan Oh (free agent), their top two relievers over the last two years, this offseason, and Gregerson will help fill the void. If nothing else, the Cardinals know they're getting a workhorse. Gregerson has thrown at least 55 innings every season since 2009. Tyler Clippard is the only other reliever who can make that claim.