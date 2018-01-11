MLB Hot Stove signings: Mets reportedly bringing back Bruce on 3-year, $39M deal

Free-agent outfielder Jay Bruce is returning to the Mets on a three-year, $39 million deal, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Bruce spent 153 games with the Mets between 2016 and 2017 after the Mets acquired him from the Reds and before New York dealt him to the Indians last August.

Bruce, 30, hit .254/.324/.508 (115 OPS+) with 29 doubles, 36 homers and 101 RBI last season in stints with the Mets (103 games) and Indians (43). Bruce finished 10th in NL MVP voting in both 2012 and 2013 before a terrible 2014 season and sub-par 2015 campaign, but he has bounced back with two productive offensive seasons since.

Though Defensive Runs Saved like Bruce in his 2017 stint with the Mets, he still likely profiles as a below-average to well-below-average defender in right field, notably in terms of range. Or, hey, maybe he just really loves right field in Citi Field and he'll do well again. Defense can be a fickle mistress, especially judging in small samples.

Bruce figures to open the season hitting cleanup behind Yoenis Cespedes in the Mets' lineup while playing right field. Perhaps things change whenever Michael Conforto is able to return from his shoulder surgery, but he isn't expected to be back for the start of the season.

The Mets have reportedly told Bruce he'll play some first base, too. Youngster Dominic Smith figures to open the season as the first baseman. He hit .198/.262/.395 in 183 plate appearances last season, but many kids struggle in their first go-round (even Mike Trout did). Still, Bruce can provide a fallback here if Smith struggles in 2018, moving to first once Conforto is ready.

On the flip-side, if Smith plays well and sticks, Conforto can come back and play center field, flanked by Cespedes and Bruce with Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo the backup outfielders. Assuming Conforto can return to form, the Mets have the makings of a strong outfield situation.

The painfully-slow free agency market might finally start moving now. J.D. Martinez and Lorenzo Cain remain the top outfielders unsigned with Carlos Gonzalez and Carlos Gomez being the next-best bets.