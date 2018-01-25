MLB Hot Stove signings: Mets reportedly bring Jose Reyes back on a one-year deal

The Mets have agreed to bring back Jose Reyes on a one-year deal for $3 million, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (who first reported a deal was in place), Reyes will serve as a utility player for the Mets, meaning they are still in the market for a starting second baseman.

Reyes heads into his age-35 season. Last year, in near-full-time action for the Mets, he hit .246/.315/.413 (91 OPS+) with 25 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 58 RBI, 75 runs and 24 steals. He played mostly shortstop, but also manned second and third. He even spent 5 1/3 innings in left field and one inning in center.

As things stand, Reyes, Wilmer Flores and Matt Reynolds would be the Mets' options at second base.

Of course, as noted above, the Mets are still seeking an everyday second baseman to start. We've heard whispers of them having trade talks with the Pirates for Josh Harrison and that would be a good fit here. He'd be a nice leadoff option in front of Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce.

If the Mets don't land Harrison, perhaps they go back to free agency and bring Neil Walker back? He's really the only everyday starter left on the market. Past him, next best would be either Brandon Phillips or Chase Utley (no chance in the world the Mets would sign him).