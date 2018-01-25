MLB Hot Stove signings: Mets reportedly bring Jose Reyes back on a one-year deal
Reyes has reportedly been told he'll serve as a utility backup
The Mets have agreed to bring back Jose Reyes on a one-year deal for $3 million, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (who first reported a deal was in place), Reyes will serve as a utility player for the Mets, meaning they are still in the market for a starting second baseman.
Reyes heads into his age-35 season. Last year, in near-full-time action for the Mets, he hit .246/.315/.413 (91 OPS+) with 25 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 58 RBI, 75 runs and 24 steals. He played mostly shortstop, but also manned second and third. He even spent 5 1/3 innings in left field and one inning in center.
As things stand, Reyes, Wilmer Flores and Matt Reynolds would be the Mets' options at second base.
Of course, as noted above, the Mets are still seeking an everyday second baseman to start. We've heard whispers of them having trade talks with the Pirates for Josh Harrison and that would be a good fit here. He'd be a nice leadoff option in front of Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce.
If the Mets don't land Harrison, perhaps they go back to free agency and bring Neil Walker back? He's really the only everyday starter left on the market. Past him, next best would be either Brandon Phillips or Chase Utley (no chance in the world the Mets would sign him).
-
4 clubs left without Hall of Fame caps
Vladimir Guerrero will become the first Angels player represented in Cooperstown, so who else...
-
Guerrero picks Angels for Hall plaque
Guerrero picked the Angels over the Expos as his
-
Are more MLB teams tanking for top pick?
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto seems to think so
-
Tigers finally unify their logos
It's a discrepancy you may not have even noticed
-
Padres hacked on social media
The Padres have been strongly linked to Hosmer this offseason, so it made sense
-
'Field of Dreams' field vandalized
The famous baseball diamond in Iowa was ruined by a vehicle
Add a Comment