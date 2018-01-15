MLB Hot Stove signings: Nationals bring back Howie Kendrick on two-year deal
Kendrick finished last season with the Nationals
The Washington Nationals are bring back a quality veteran bench player.
According to multiple reports, the Nationals and Howie Kendrick have agreed to a two-year contract worth a mere $7 million. The team has not yet confirmed the deal.
Kendrick, 34, finished last season with the Nationals after coming over in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .345/.368/.475 (119 OPS+) with nine home runs in 91 total games last year, including .340/.397/.454 (127 OPS+) with two homers in 39 games with Washington.
These days Kendrick is more of a utility player than a full-time starter. He hasn't played second base regularly in two years, and last season he spent time at four positions:
- First base: 4 games
- Second base: 15 games
- Left field: 62 games
- Right field: 3 games
Kendrick also played 17 games at third base as recently as 2016, so it stands to reason the Nationals could use him at the three non-first base infield positions as well as the outfield corners. That's a nifty little pickup for a World Series hopeful.
The Nationals have a full infield and figure to go with Brian Goodwin and Michael Taylor in left field following the departure of Jayson Werth. Kendrick could be in that left field mix as well. The $3.5 million annual salary is a relative bargain these days, even for a high-end bench player. Quality depth players are a necessity, not a luxury, and that's what Kendrick is for Washington.
