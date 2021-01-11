Last year was a disastrous worst-case scenario kind of season for the Diamondbacks. Aside from Zac Gallen's great year, pretty much everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Arizona won't challenge the Dodgers or Padres for the NL West crown, though a case can be made they already have enough talent to compete for a Wild Card spot, especially if the postseason field is expanded. That would require numerous bounce-back seasons, however, and it's never a good idea to put all your eggs in the "well, it can't be worse than last year" basket. A righty hitter to complement their all-lefty outfield (Kole Calhoun, David Peralta, Daulton Varsho) is a necessity, as is a late-inning bullpen arm and maybe even a back-end starter. More than anything, the D-Backs needs guys like Madison Bumgarner, Eduardo Escobar, Carson Kelly, and Ketel Marte to get back to where they were in 2019. Do that, supplement the roster a tad, and Arizona can be right in the thick of the Wild Card race next year.



Similar to the D-Backs, the Giants are stuck in the same division as the Dodgers and Padres, though they could contend for a Wild Card spot in 2021. Heck, San Francisco tied the Brewers for the final postseason spot last year, but Milwaukee held the tiebreaker and San Francisco was sent home. Curt Casali, Anthony DeSclafani, and Matt Wisler were sensible pickups and retaining Kevin Gausman was important. The Giants still need one more starting pitcher, and another bullpen arm or two wouldn't hurt either. I thought San Francisco would be in the mix for Francisco Lindor or George Springer, though that hasn't been the case, and they seem content to wait until most of their big contracts (Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Buster Posey) are off the books next winter before diving into the deep end of the free agent pool. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi excels at turning overlooked pickups into key contributors. Work that magic with the pitching staff and the Giants will be in the race for a Wild Card spot again next season.



How good are the Marlins, really? I'm struggling to figure it out. There is exciting young talent on the roster, undeniably. Sandy Alcantara, Brian Anderson, Pablo Lopez, and Sixto Sanchez can play on my team any day. Miami also has a nice mix of veterans (Jesus Aguilar, Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte) and more prospects on the way (Jazz Chisholm, Lewin Diaz, etc.). At the same time, the Marlins went 10-4 in seven-inning games and 21-25 in all other games last year, so I worry they were a bit of a mirage. You can begin to see the fruits of their rebuild though. An outfielder, a veteran innings-eater, and a late-inning bullpen arm or two could put the Marlins in position to do something in 2021 they've never done in franchise history: qualify for the postseason in back-to-back seasons. They'll likely have to settle for a Wild Card spot but hey, get into the postseason and you can win the World Series. All you need is a spot in the dance.



The Nationals traded for Josh Bell and signed Kyle Schwarber in recent weeks and that's good, because history suggests a team in which Starlin Castro is a top-three hitter isn't very good. Washington still has an opening at third base, plus there is lots of room for improvement behind the big three in the rotation. The Nationals went 26-34 last year, yet you can see them in the race next year with a few more additions. At the same time, you don't have to try real hard to see this team collapsing in 2021. The roster is very top heavy, so injuries and underperformance could derail them in a hurry. That's pretty much exactly what happened last year. And, if things do go sideways, the Max Scherzer rumors at the trade deadline will be unavoidable

