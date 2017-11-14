MLB Hot Stove: Stanton trade market heats up; seven teams now reportedly in the mix

As far as we know, Marlins slugger and NL MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton is no closer to being traded Monday night, following the first day of the GM Meetings, then he was over the weekend. The Marlins figure to take their time and be thorough to make sure they get the best possible deal for their franchise player.

Over the weekend we learned four teams are most strongly interested in Stanton. Those four teams: Cardinals, Giants, Phillies, and Red Sox. They aren't the only teams in the mix though. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears as many as seven teams have shown interested in Stanton so far this winter.

Marlins people are said to be "encouraged" by what they've heard in the early going here at the GM Meetings, as multiple new teams are at least investigating what it would take to add baseball's biggest power threat. The Cardinals and Giants have been seen as the most aggressive pursuers this past summer of Stanton, along with the Phillies, but they are apparently not alone now.

OK, so there are seven teams in the mix, four of which are the Cardinals, Giants, Phillies, and Red Sox. Who are the other three? I have to think we'll hear the Cubs, Dodgers, and Yankees connected to Stanton at some point before he's dealt, so perhaps they're the three other teams? Or maybe the Rangers? Nationals? Hmmm.

Keep in mind Stanton is in complete control of his future. He has a full no-trade clause and can pick his ultimate destination. He grew up in California, though that doesn't necessarily mean Stanton is thinking West Coast. Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald it's possible Stanton won't approve a trade anywhere.

"I'd say that's definitely a possibility," Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Monday, the first day of the General Managers Meetings. "That's why I don't like to comment on rumors because you never know how things are going to play out." ... "I do have a sense (of where he'll accept a trade), and we'll keep that internal, and at the appropriate time we'll discuss whatever we need to discuss," Hill said.

Ultimately, Stanton wants to win, and I think he'll accept a trade to a contender. There are no shortage of suitors -- right now seven teams are said to be in the mix, and I expect that number to grow before long -- and chances are Stanton will get to pick his ultimate destination. I think the Fish will receive multiple quality offers and hope Stanton picks the one that works best for them.