MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: Astros and Pirates reportedly close to Gerrit Cole trade
The Astros want another impact arm in the rotation, and Cole is reportedly their guy
We've known for some time that the reigning-champion Astros, angling to fortify a rotation that already includes Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel, have interest in trading for Pirates ace Gerrit Cole. Now it appears that the two sides are closing in on a trade that would send Cole to Houston ...
CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.
