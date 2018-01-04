MLB Hot Stove Trade Rumors: Braves interested in Marlins' Yelich, Realmuto

The Marlins' latest sell-off has cost them the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon, and it may not be over yet -- that's despite reported assumptions of increased attendance and fan enthusiasm within the Derek Jeter-led-front office. The big question is whether the Marlins will trade away core center fielder Christian Yelich and underrated catcher J.T. Realmuto. Should they decide to do just that, any number of teams figure to have interest. One such team is the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi ...

The Braves have contacted the Marlins to express interest in trading for outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, sources said. While the talks have yet to advance, there's little doubt that the Braves have the prospect depth to entice their National League East rival.

The Braves indeed have an impressive farm system, and that's the case even after losing Kevin Maitan to the Angels. That prospect depth would likely be necessary, as Yelich and Realmuto are both good and relatively inexpensive.

Yelich, 26, owns an OPS+ of 120 for his career, and he also mans a key defensive position while adding value on the bases. He's locked up through 2021 at a modest total cost of around $43 million. His deal also includes a $15 million option/$1.25 million buyout for 2022. As for Realmuto, the 26-year-old catcher has a 104 OPS+ for his career, and he's coming off a 2017 season in which he tallied 17 home runs and 31 doubles. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.

Adding Yelich and Realmuto likely won't make the Braves in contenders in GM Alex Anthopoulos' first year at the helm, but they're long-term pieces who -- along with Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte, Julio Teheran -- could form the core of a playoff team by 2019. That said, the Braves will have plenty of competition if the Marlins do indeed decide to part with Yelich and Realmuto.