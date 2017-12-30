MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: Red Sox remain interested in Orioles' Machado

Remember how the Baltimore Orioles had reportedly moved on from shopping around third baseman Manny Machado? That apparently hasn't stopped teams from showing interest.

One of those teams continuing to badger the Orioles about their young All-Star? The Boston Red Sox, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:

Sources: #RedSox showing continued trade interest in Manny Machado, as I reported this hour on @MLBNetwork in our #MLBTonight segment with @MattYallofMLB. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 29, 2017

The Red Sox wouldn't seem like an obvious fit, given they have Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on the left side of the infield. But perhaps Dave Dombrowski and crew have an overhaul in mind. Or perhaps the Orioles are overstating Boston's interest to conjure a better offer from another team, like the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Yankees. (It's worth noting that owner Peter Angelos reportedly doesn't want Machado to end up in New York, and it's at least possible he feels the same way about other teams within the American League East, Boston included.)

Whatever the case, every team would love to add Machado. The 25-year-old is one of the best defenders in baseball and has a career 116 OPS+. He'll be a free agent after the 2018 season, meaning whoever employs him in the upcoming year will have to choose between ponying up for a long-term extension and watching him leave next winter.