MLB Hot Stove trade rumors: Red Sox remain interested in Orioles' Machado
Machado is a free agent the year, but would give the Red Sox another young building block
Remember how the Baltimore Orioles had reportedly moved on from shopping around third baseman Manny Machado? That apparently hasn't stopped teams from showing interest.
One of those teams continuing to badger the Orioles about their young All-Star? The Boston Red Sox, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi:
The Red Sox wouldn't seem like an obvious fit, given they have Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers on the left side of the infield. But perhaps Dave Dombrowski and crew have an overhaul in mind. Or perhaps the Orioles are overstating Boston's interest to conjure a better offer from another team, like the St. Louis Cardinals or New York Yankees. (It's worth noting that owner Peter Angelos reportedly doesn't want Machado to end up in New York, and it's at least possible he feels the same way about other teams within the American League East, Boston included.)
Whatever the case, every team would love to add Machado. The 25-year-old is one of the best defenders in baseball and has a career 116 OPS+. He'll be a free agent after the 2018 season, meaning whoever employs him in the upcoming year will have to choose between ponying up for a long-term extension and watching him leave next winter.
-
Trout among players who could've been FA
A two-time MVP and reigning MVP were due to become free agents this winter
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Rockies land Davis on three-year deal
The closer is headed to Coors Field
-
Why Bryant should lead off for Cubs
Here's a case for Bryant to be the Cubs' leadoff man in 2018
-
Orioles still getting calls on Machado
Will the O's trade their franchise infielder this offseason?
-
Twins' Sano accused of sexual assault
A photographer made the accusation on Thursday on social media
Add a Comment