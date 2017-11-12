MLB Hot Stove: Twins seeking bullpen help and have an underrated closer in mind

On the morning of the 2017 trade deadline, the Minnesota Twins were 50-53 and five games back of the second wild-card spot with three teams ahead of them. The front office decided to sell, so impending free agent closer Brandon Kintzler was sent to the Nationals for a prospect.

Now, after rallying to make the postseason as the second wild-card team, the Twins are looking to replace Kintzler going into the 2018 season. They've reportedly cast a wide net for bullpen help and have contacted the Reds about Raisel Iglesias.

Sources: #Twins have inquired to #Reds on availability of closer Raisel Iglesias via trade; Twins performing due diligence on many bullpen names. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 12, 2017

Iglesias, 27, has very quietly been one of the best relievers in baseball the last two seasons. He is 34 for 38 in save chances from 2016-17 and has thrown 154 1/3 innings with a 2.51 ERA (173 ERA+) and 175 strikeouts. As a former starter, Iglesias has had no trouble racking up multi-inning saves. Here are the leaders in saves of four-plus outs the last two years:

On top of the performance, Iglesias is also signed affordably the next three seasons. He'll earn $5.2 million in 2018 and $5.7 million in both 2019 and 2020. Spending $16.6 million total on a top shelf closer from 2018-20 is a pretty great investment, and because of that, expect the Reds to field multiple offers for Iglesias before agreeing to a trade.

The Twins are unlikely to splurge on a top free agent closer like Wade Davis or Greg Holland, and second tier options like Brandon Morrow and Juan Nicasio come with their own questions. Dipping into their stable of prospects to land Iglesias -- or a similar cost-controlled closer -- could be their best move.