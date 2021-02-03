The Minnesota Twins have agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Alex Colome on a one-year deal with a club option for a second, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Hayes notes that Colome will make $5 million in 2021, and at least $5.5 million in 2022, should the option be exercised. The deal also includes a $1.25 million buyout, pushing the total amount guaranteed to over $6 million.

Colome entered the winter ranked by CBS Sports as the 35th best free agent available. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Colome has bounced around the league a fair amount over the last several years, which has obscured his level of production. Since moving to the bullpen on a full-time basis in 2016, he has the fifth-best ERA+ and the third-most saves among relievers with 200-plus appearances. Colome's formula for success is simple: he throws a lot of upper-80s cutters and complements it with enough mid-90s fastballs to keep hitters off-balance. It isn't always pretty, and sometimes he allows too much hard contact to feel at ease, but it's consistently worked for him. Expect him to continue to get high-leverage chances, and perhaps save opportunities, until it doesn't.

Colome has appeared in 153 games over the last three seasons, along the way compiling a 167 ERA+ and a 2.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's saved 54 games in that span, running his career total to 138 -- or, the 13th most in the majors since he debuted in 2013.

Colome figures to compete with, if not usurp Taylor Rogers as the Twins' closer. He's the second notable bullpen addition Minnesota has made this winter, joining former Los Angeles Angels closer Hansel Robles. He's also the second notable addition of the Twins' week, as they re-signed veteran DH Nelson Cruz on Tuesday night.