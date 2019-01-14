MLB hot stove: White Sox reportedly make eight-year offer to free agent Manny Machado

The Chicago White Sox have made an eight-year contract offer to free agent infielder Manny Machado, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Along with Bryce Harper, Machado, 26, is one of the most coveted free agents in recent memory. That's especially the case given the strength of his 2018 season with the Orioles and then Dodgers following a July blockbuster trade ...

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • 3B • 8 2018 BA .297 R 84 HR 37 RBI 107 SB 14 WAR 5.7

For his career, Machado owns an OPS+ of 121 and a WAR of 33.8 across parts of seven big-league seasons. His youth in tandem with his broad-based excellence means that Machado could command a deal worth in excess of $100 million or, at the very least, a contract with a high average annual value plus one or more early opt-outs.

As for the White Sox, installing Machado at his preferred position of shortstop would require them to shift Tim Anderson, who's made big strides with the glove, to another spot (likely third base, thus bumping Yolmer Sanchez to a bench role). The White Sox are working to emerge from a deep rebuilding process. Machado would in essence become the face of a franchise that also includes compelling young talents like Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, Michael Kopech (once he returns from Tommy John surgery), Carlos Rodon, and others. As well, the AL Central is perhaps the weakest division in baseball, and that's especially the case given that the Indians' contending window may be gradually closing. As such, Machado on the south side would figure to have a shot at playing relevant baseball for years to come.

While the Yankees don't seem willing to pay the going rates for Machado, the Phillies remain in the mix for his services, and there's no doubt a mystery team or three on the fringes. The situation is fluid until ink is put to paper, but the White Sox appear to be more than just talk when it comes to landing one of these two generational free agents.

It remains to be seen whether eight years and an unnamed dollar amount is enough to bring Machado to the South Side, but it certainly demonstrates the White Sox are beyond serious about bringing him into the fold.