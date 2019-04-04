MLB injured list: Return timeline, updates for Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw, Giancarlo Stanton, others

Baseball's regular season is nearly here. But, as is always the case, the injury bug hasn't waited until Opening Day to feast on some of the game's top players.

We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF •

Injury: Biceps

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 1 update: Stanton was placed on the injured list one day after going 0 for 2 with three walks and two strikeouts. There was no obvious play where he suffered the injury. The Yankees did not announce the severity of the injury nor a timetable for Stanton's return.

Clayton Kershaw SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL

April 1 update: The team still hasn't set a target date for Kershaw's first start of the season, though he is expected to make a minor-league rehab start on Thursday, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Luis Severino SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until May

March 28 update: Severino recently began throwing from 120 feet, so he's making progress.

Francisco Lindor SS •

Injury: Calf, ankle

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 3 update: Lindor was rehabbing a calf injury when he suffered an acute ankle sprain running the bases. He's since been cleared to resume baseball activities, with an eye on returning in late April or early May.

Shohei Ohtani SP •

Injury: Recovery from Tommy John surgery

Status: Won't pitch in 2019, may return as DH in May

March 7 update: The Angels' two-way sensation underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He recently began his post-surgery throwing program, but he won't pitch in 2019. He will, however, resume his role as the Angels' primary DH, possibly as early as May. As MLB.com's Alyson Footer reports, Ohtani recently began hitting soft toss, which is an important step forward.

Trea Turner SS •

Injury: Broken index finger

Status: No timetable as of yet

April 3 update: Turner fractured his finger after being hit by a ball on a bunt attempt. He left the game immediately afterward. So far, no timetable has been provided.

Carlos Martinez SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least May

March 8 update: Martinez was shut down earlier this spring because of discomfort in his throwing shoulder. He received a PRP injection in late February and could resume throwing inside of a week. He's not likely to be ready by Opening Day, but his progress suggests that he could return soon after that.

Gregory Polanco RF •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

March 29 update: Polanco underwent labrum surgery last September, which he required him to start the regular season on the injured list. Polanco saw action in Triple-A on March 28.

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; could miss up to a month

April 4 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder.

Yoenis Cespedes CF •

Injury: Heel

Status: On IL; expected to play this season

Feb. 15 update: Last summer, the Mets' outfielder underwent surgery on both heels, so the recovery process has been a methodical one. There's no clear timetable for his return, and this point the only guide is Cespedes' mid-February statement that he believes he will return to the active roster at some point in 2019. Earlier that same month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that the team probably wouldn't have a time frame for Cespedes' return until after the regular season begins.

Mike Foltynewicz SP •

Injury: Elbow

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early April

April 1 update: Foltynewicz's right elbow soreness appears not to be a serious ailment, but he was unable to recover in time for Opening Day. Foltynewicz is expected to make a Triple-A rehab start on April 4 in hopes of returning to the bigs later in the month.

Miguel Sano 3B •

Injury: Foot

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early May

March 8 update: On Tuesday, Sano had surgery on a laceration to his lower Achilles area of his right ankle. The injury took place in January, but the Twins elected to get more aggressive in the treatment. The Twins knew the injury took place in the Dominican Republic but were reportedly surprised as to the severity once Sano arrived in camp. Sano isn't expected to begin baseball activity until the middle of April, per chief baseball officer Derek Falvey (MLB.com).

CC Sabathia SP •

Injury: Knee

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-April

April 3 update: Sabathia began the season on the active roster to serve a five-game suspension. He's expected to join the Yankees rotation during their next homestand.

Aaron Hicks CF • BA .248 R 90 HR 27 RBI 79 SB 11

Injury: Back

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early April

April 1 update: Hicks began the season on the injured list due to a lower back injury suffered in early March. Hicks, who signed a seven-year extension in the offseson, has yet to resume baseball activities, but is hopeful of a return in April.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

March 28 update: Betances joins the growing list of Yankees to begin the season on the injured list. He's been shut down and prescribed anti-inflammatory medication. Betances was able to throw a bullpen session on March 25. The right-handed setup man does not have a clear recovery timetable.

Jeremy Jeffress RP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-April

March 29 update: Jeffress is dealing with right shoulder inflammation. He threw an inning in extended spring training and is expected to throw again on Tuesday. Could return by mid-April.

Justin Upton LF •

Injury: Toe

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action.

Andrew Heaney SP •

Injury: Elbow

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

March 29 update: Heaney, who is dealing with left elbow inflammation, is expected to undergo an MRI on April 1.

Kyle Seager 3B •

Injury: Hand

Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery in March and is not expected to swing a bat until May. He is expected to be out until possibly June.

Dustin Pedroia 2B •

Injury: Knee

Status: On 10-day IL

April 1 update: Pedroia, who has been sidelined due to left knee inflammation, is expected start a Class A rehab assignment on April 4, and could be activated by April 9.

Didi Gregorius SS •

Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Began throwing and taking dry swings in March. Could return at some point in June.

Out for the 2019 season