MLB injury list: Return timeline, updates, impact for Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Foltynewicz, others

Baseball's regular season is nearly here. But, as is always the case, the injury bug hasn't waited until Opening Day to feast on some of the game's top players.

We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable for Opening Day

March 7 update: Kershaw is not, at this point, throwing off a mound. Yet the Dodgers haven't ruled out the possibility that he'll make his Opening Day start as scheduled. Kershaw has been sidelined by a sore left shoulder, but has resumed throwing on flat ground. With Opening Day less than three weeks away, he'll need to make some quick progress.

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Doubtful for Opening Day

March 7 update: Severino will rest for at least two weeks while undergoing treatment (cortisone injections, anti-inflammatories) before being re-assessed to resume his throwing program. Severino's MRI showed rotator cuff inflammation, but the shoulder is clean otherwise. The Yankees will look in-house for a replacement for their ace, manager Aaron Boone said Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga are the top candidates. Last month, Severino and the Yankees agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal.

Injury: Calf

Status: Doubtful for Opening Day

March 7 update: Lindor is still in the midst of rehabbing a right calf strain he suffered while preparing for spring training. Indians manager Terry Francona said the shortstop took ground balls and batting practice on Wednesday. But Francona said Lindor is still not moving laterally.

Injury: Recovery from Tommy John surgery

Status: Won't pitch in 2019, may return as DH in May

March 7 update: The Angels' two-way sensation underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He recently began his post-surgery throwing program, but he won't pitch in 2019. He will, however, resume his role as the Angels' primary DH, possibly as early as May. As MLB.com's Alyson Footer reports, Ohtani recently began hitting soft toss, which is an important step forward.

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Doubtful for Opening Day

March 8 update: Martinez was shut down earlier this spring because of discomfort in his throwing shoulder. He received a PRP injection in late February and could resume throwing inside of a week. He's not likely to be ready by Opening Day, but his progress suggests that he could return soon after that.

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Doubtful for Opening Day

March 6 update: Polanco underwent labrum surgery last September, which means he may need to be on the injured list to start the regular season. According to Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Polanco is now throwing from 120 feet. He could see game action during spring training, but he's not going to play the field. Barring setback, he'll ramp up his activity in the coming days. The hope is that he won't have to miss many games to start the season.

Injury: Heel

Status: Expected to play this season

Feb. 15 update: Last summer, the Mets' outfielder underwent surgery on both heels, so the recovery process has been a methodical one. There's no clear timetable for his return, and this point the only guide is Cespedes' mid-February statement that he believes he will return to the active roster at some point in 2019. Earlier that same month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that the team probably wouldn't have a time frame for Cespedes' return until after the regular season begins.

Injury: Elbow

Status: Ruled out for Opening Day start

March 11 update: Foltynewicz's right elbow soreness appears not to be a serious ailment, but he won't be ready in time for Opening Day. On Monday, Braves general manager confirmed that Foltynewicz won't be ready for the season's first game. The 2018 All-Star was cleared after a medical evaluation, but will have to throw at least one live batting practice before being cleared to make a start, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman. He still could join the starting rotation within the regular season's first week.

Injury: Foot

Status: Out until at least early May

March 8 update: On Tuesday, Sano had surgery on a laceration to his lower Achilles area of his right ankle. The injury took place in January, but the Twins elected to get more aggressive in the treatment. The Twins knew the injury took place in the Dominican Republic but were reportedly surprised as to the severity once Sano arrived in camp. Sano isn't expected to begin baseball activity until the middle of April, per chief baseball officer Derek Falvey (MLB.com).

Injury: Knee

Status: Doubtful for Opening Day

March 7 update: Earlier this offseason, the 38-year-old lefty underwent angioplasty and right knee surgery, and he's likely not going to have time to get into game shape before the season begins. Manager Aaron Boone recently suggested that Sabathia could miss one or two turns through the rotation to start what's going to his final season.

Injury: Oblique

Status: Out for Opening Day

March 10 update: Guerrero suffered an oblique injury and according to the team and will be sidelined for three weeks or so. That's not going to leave him enough time to get ready for Opening Day. Of course because the team wanted to rig his service time and thus push back free agency for a full year, they very likely weren't going to put Guerrero on the 25-man roster to start the season (even though he very much deserves to be on it). Now they have a tidy excuse not to do so.

Out for the 2019 season