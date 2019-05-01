MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Christian Yelich, Fernando Tatis Jr., A.J. Pollock, others

Baseball's regular season is here, and the injury bug is already feasting on some of the game's top players.

We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

Injury: Biceps/shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 25 update: Stanton was placed on the injured list one day after going 0 for 2 with three walks and two strikeouts. There was no obvious play where he suffered the biceps injury. He's since healed from that, but has suffered a shoulder injury during rehab that will keep him rehabbing for the immediate future.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

Injury: Strained oblique

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: The injury has described as "significant" and oblique strains are always tough to predict anyway. As such, expect Judge to miss at least a couple weeks.

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 BA .353 R 26 HR 14 RBI 34 SB 6

Injury: Lower back discomfort

Status: Day-to-day

April 29 update: Yelich left Sunday's (April 28) game with discomfort after his lower back stiffened up after trying to make a break for a steal. Manager Craig Counsell said that he doesn't think the injury will force Yelich to end up on the injured list, and that for right now, he's day-to-day.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .300 R 14 HR 6 RBI 13 SB 6

Injury: Left hamstring strain

Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 30 update: The Padres placed Tatis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29, with a left hamstring strain. Tatis tweaked his hamstring while awkwardly stretching to catch a throw at second base during Sunday's game in Washington. He left that game early, and was out of San Diego's lineup Monday night in Atlanta. It's unclear when Tatis will return.

Eloy Jimenez LF • BA .241 R 6 HR 3 RBI 8 SB 0

Injury: Right ankle sprain

Status: 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

April 29 update: Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting an April 26 game early after suffering an ankle injury while attempting to rob a home run. His x-rays were negative and he was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. The Athletic's James Fegan reports that Jimenez will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Anthony Rendon 3B • BA .356 R 21 HR 6 RBI 18 SB 0

Injury: Left elbow contusion

Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 30 update: The Nats finally placed Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left elbow contusion he suffered after a hit-by-pitch on April 20. He had missed seven of the past eight games since getting hit on the elbow. His return timetable is unknown, but his IL stint is retroactive to April 27, meaning he will be eligible to return as soon as May 7.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

Injury: Right elbow infection

Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

May 1 update: The Dodgers placed Pollock on the 10-day IL with an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow on April 29. Pollock returned to Los Angeles and will undergo an exploratory procedure Tuesday, which will give a better idea of the severity of his infection as well as long he will be out. Surgery is a possibility, if necessary, it would be his third surgery on his right elbow since 2010.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

Injury: Elbow surgery

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Eovaldi underwent a similar operation last year. Expect him to be out six to eight weeks.

Matt Kemp LF • BA .200 R 4 HR 1 RBI 5 SB 0

Injury: Broken rib

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Kemp broke the rib when he collided with the wall. Presently, there is no timetable available for his return.

Zack Cozart 3B • BA .109 R 2 HR 0 RBI 4 SB 0

Injury: Strained neck

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: It's not clear how long Cozart will miss.

Luis Severino SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May, probably longer

April 8 update: Severino has suffered a setback on his ailing rotator cuff. He was throwing long toss and "didn't feel great." He's having an MRI in New York in the coming days.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

Injury: Upper back strain

Status: On 60-day IL; won't resume baseball activities for six-to-eight weeks

April 14 update: Clevinger was placed on the 60-day injured list due to a high grade strain of his Teres major muscle in his upper back. Manager Terry Francona told reporters on Tuesday that Clevinger won't pick up a baseball for six-to-eight weeks.

Shohei Ohtani SP •

Injury: Recovery from Tommy John surgery

Status: Won't pitch in 2019, may return as DH in May

March 7 update: The Angels' two-way sensation underwent Tommy John surgery in October. He recently began his post-surgery throwing program, but he won't pitch in 2019. He will, however, resume his role as the Angels' primary DH, possibly as early as May. As MLB.com's Alyson Footer reports, Ohtani recently began hitting soft toss, which is an important step forward.

Trea Turner SS • BA .357 R 4 HR 2 RBI 4 SB 4

Injury: Finger

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 3 update: Turner fractured his finger after being hit by a ball on a bunt attempt. He left the game immediately afterward. So far, no timetable has been provided.

Carlos Martinez SP •

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least May

April 28 update: Martinez is expected to return at some point in May, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Cards manager Mike Shildt told reporters that Martinez will pitch in relief when he comes off the IL. Shildt said the decision was based on how he felt, not the team's need.

Corey Dickerson LF • BA .154 R 1 HR 1 RBI 2 SB 0

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL

April 29 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder and could return for the Buccos in early May following a rehab assignment.

Yoenis Cespedes CF •

Injury: Heel

Status: On IL; expected to play this season

Feb. 15 update: Last summer, the Mets' outfielder underwent surgery on both heels, so the recovery process has been a methodical one. There's no clear timetable for his return, and this point the only guide is Cespedes' mid-February statement that he believes he will return to the active roster at some point in 2019. Earlier that same month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that the team probably wouldn't have a time frame for Cespedes' return until after the regular season begins.

Miguel Sano 3B •

Injury: Foot

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early May

April 28 update: Sano will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at High-A Fort Myers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Sano had been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a debridement procedure to repair a laceration to his lower-right heel. He is expected to make his season debut in late-May.

Aaron Hicks CF • BA .248 R 90 HR 27 RBI 79 SB 11

Injury: Back

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least early April

April 28 update: Hicks began the season on the injured list due to a lower back injury suffered in early March. Hicks, who signed a seven-year extension in the offseson, saw live pitching on Sunday. He's also been throwing and running on the field in Tampa, and is expected to begin playing rehab games this week.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

Injury: Shoulder

Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

April 12 update: Betances did not have a good simulated game and is unlikely to return anytime soon.

Justin Upton LF •

Injury: Toe

Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

April 23 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action. The Angels moved Upton to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Andrew Heaney SP •

Injury: Elbow

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

April 24 update: Heaney is sidelined with left elbow inflammation, and he is expected to be out of commission until at least mid-May. His MRI revealed no structural damage to ligaments.

Kyle Seager 3B •

Injury: Hand

Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery in March and is not expected to swing a bat until May. He is expected to be out until possibly June.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

Injury: Knee

Status: On 10-day IL

April 26 update: Pedroia has been on the disabled list with knee discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee since April 18. He's resumed baseball activities, including taking batting practice. Pedroia is set to begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Thursday.

Didi Gregorius SS •

Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

March 29 update: Began throwing and taking dry swings in March. Could return at some point in June.

Out for the 2019 season