MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Felix Hernandez, David Price, Luis Severino and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is already feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

• Injury: Biceps/shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• April 25 update: Stanton was placed on the injured list one day after going 0 for 2 with three walks and two strikeouts. There was no obvious play where he suffered the biceps injury. He's since healed from that, but has suffered a shoulder injury during rehab that will keep him rehabbing for the immediate future.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL

• April 26 update: The injury has described as "significant" and oblique strains are always tough to predict anyway. As such, expect Judge to miss at least a couple weeks.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .300 R 14 HR 6 RBI 13 SB 6

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• April 30 update: The Padres placed Tatis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29, with a left hamstring strain. Tatis tweaked his hamstring while awkwardly stretching to catch a throw at second base during Sunday's game in Washington. He left that game early, and was out of San Diego's lineup Monday night in Atlanta. It's unclear when Tatis will return.

View Profile Felix Hernandez SEA • SP • 34 ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 12 update: The Mariners placed Hernandez on the IL with what's being termed a right shoulder strain. The move came after Hernandez allowed 14 runs over his last two starts (a span of 7 1/3 innings).

Eloy Jimenez LF • BA .241 R 6 HR 3 RBI 8 SB 0

• Injury: Right ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

• April 29 update: Jimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting an April 26 game early after suffering an ankle injury while attempting to rob a home run. His x-rays were negative and he was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. The Athletic's James Fegan reports that Jimenez will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• May 3 update: Pollock will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm. A firm timetable for his return has yet to be released by the Dodgers.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL

• April 26 update: Eovaldi underwent a similar operation last year. Expect him to be out six to eight weeks.

David Price SP • ERA 3.75 WHIP 1.14 IP 36.0 BB 10 K 42

• Injury: Elbow tendinitis

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 6 update: Price has been placed on the injured list with tendinitis and the team hasn't commented on a possible timetable for a return. Full story here.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• May 5 update: Severino will not return to the Yankees until after the All-Star Game, according to Brian Cashman.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

• Injury: Upper back strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unclear

• May 6 update: Clevinger played catch from 120 feet, and told The Athletic's Zack Meisel that he felt "like money" after the session. It's a good sign for the right-hander, who will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 7, should he ultimately prove ready.

Trea Turner SS • BA .357 R 4 HR 2 RBI 4 SB 4

• Injury: Fractured finger

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 7 update: Turner hit off a tee, fielded grounders at shortstop and resumed swinging for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair his fractured right index finger, as The Washington Post's Sam Fortier notes. The return timetable for the Nats' shortstop is still unknown as fielding will be the biggest factor in when Turner re-joins the lineup.

Carlos Martinez SP •

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least May

• May 8 update: In his latest rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis, Martinez finished with 23 pitches, one strikeout and two walks. Cards manager Mike Shildt told reporters that Martinez will pitch in relief when he comes off the IL. Shildt said the decision was based on how he felt, not the team's need.

Corey Dickerson LF • BA .154 R 1 HR 1 RBI 2 SB 0

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL

• April 29 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder and could return for the Buccos in early May following a rehab assignment.

Yoenis Cespedes CF •

• Injury: Heel

• Status: On IL; expected to play this season

• Feb. 15 update: Last summer, the Mets' outfielder underwent surgery on both heels, so the recovery process has been a methodical one. There's no clear timetable for his return, and this point the only guide is Cespedes' mid-February statement that he believes he will return to the active roster at some point in 2019. Earlier that same month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that the team probably wouldn't have a time frame for Cespedes' return until after the regular season begins.

Miguel Sano 3B •

• Injury: Foot

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

• May 9 update: Sano is on a minor-league rehab assignment that currently has him in Double-A Pensacola. Sano had been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a debridement procedure to repair a laceration to his lower-right heel. He is expected to make his season debut in late May.

Aaron Hicks CF • BA .248 R 90 HR 27 RBI 79 SB 11

• Injury: Lower back strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; expected to return May 13

• May 9 update: Hicks said he's expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, The Athletic's Lindsey Adler reports. Hicks, who signed a seven-year extension in the offseason, says that he is symptom-free. He is scheduled to play three more rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; team is hopeful he will be ready sometime in June

• May 6 update: Betances resumed his throwing program, and had 25 throws from 60 feet away. He told reporters that he's not feeling soreness or pain in his shoulder anymore.

Justin Upton LF •

• Injury: Toe

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• April 23 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action. The Angels moved Upton to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.

Andrew Heaney SP •

• Injury: Elbow

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

• April 24 update: Heaney is sidelined with left elbow inflammation, and he is expected to be out of commission until at least mid-May. His MRI revealed no structural damage to ligaments.

Kyle Seager 3B •

• Injury: Hand

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• March 29 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery in March and is not expected to swing a bat until May. He is expected to be out until possibly June.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 9 update: Pedroia went 1 for 3 with a run in his latest rehab game for Double-A Portland, and played seven innings at second base as planned.

Didi Gregorius SS •

• Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

• March 29 update: Began throwing and taking dry swings in March. Could return at some point in June.

Out for the 2019 season